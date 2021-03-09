Traditional grass finishers setting the pace at the marts

Edward Boyhan, from Portarlington, Co. Laois, bidding on calves at Tullow Mart, Co Carlow last week. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Numbers continued to increase last week right across the country. And while the bullock figures show overall average prices remaining static in both the 400-499kg and 500-599kg sections, there was a 9c/kg reduction in the 300-399kg division and a 5c/kg fall in the average price of the 600kg+ bullock.

On the other hand, mart managers in Castlerea and Kilcullen reported that some lots were up by €30-40/hd.

Conflicting information? Not really.

Apart from those lighter 300-399kg longer keep animals, the trade is beginning to see the more traditional grass finisher dominate proceedings.

That means more demand for the more traditional grass-grazing animal, i.e. Hereford, Angus and Friesian, and it was these breeds that saw their prices move up last week.

Don’t get me wrong — the continental is still very much in demand with the better ones trading at €2.40-2.60/kg — but as the days open up, those with more traditional grass-based systems are beginning to move.

Hereford and Angus types from 400kgs and up ended last week on average from 1-8c/kg stronger than the previous week.

This overall increase was driven by the performance of the better animal. His average rose 9c/kg to €2.26/kg in the 400-499kg section, rose by 5c/kg to €2.24/kg.

The biggest increase among those better Hereford and Angus types was the 12c/kg rise to €2.23/kg in the 600kg+ division.

The Friesian bullock also got a shot in the arm with both the 400-499kg and 500-599kg black and white rising 5c/kg to average €1.78 and €1.81/kg respectively. The better ones in the 400-499kg section added 12c/kg to reach €1.99/kg.

That’s a very good price this day of the year. It tells me that despite all that has been written about the demise of quality coming from the dairy side of the house, there are some who still obviously pride themselves on breeding good quality Friesian cattle.

Weather outlook

As always, however, the weather could cause problems for those who are intent on going to grass. I agree with auctioneer George Chandler of Kilkenny when he says “there is no reason to believe that prices shouldn’t remain stable and in cases increase when more grass appears, but a spell of harsh wet weather could have a negative effect in the short-term.”

Although the better 350-399kg continental heifer gained 5c/kg to €2.62/kg and the better Angus and Hereford animal rose 18c/kg to €2.32/kg the fact the lesser continental slipped 10c/kg saw the overall average price in the this section remain static at €2.26/kg.

The 350-399kg section was the only section of heifer table that held its position from the previous week however, as overall prices rose by 6-7c/kg across all other

weights.

Overall averages aside, the strongest performance came in the 600kg+ section with the poorer quality animal in this section finishing the week 10c/kg stronger at €2.02/kg.

Will the trade remain positive once the really big numbers start to appear? Three factors will determine the answer: the weather, grass growth and the expected lifting of some Covid restrictions next month.

What about factory prices I hear you ask? It’s the spring and there’s grass to be grazed so logic doesn’t come into it.

Read More

Mart reports

Listowel

Mart manager Barney O’Connell reported a good trade with feedlot buyers paying €2.10-2.15/kg for Angus stores, while farmer buyers mopped up 300kg Angus and Hereford bullocks and heifers at the €2.30/kg mark.

On the Friesian side, batches from 400-500kgs averaged €1.50-1.70/kg, with heavier lots seeing a tops of €1.75-1.80/kg. There was a strong showing of cull cows with heavier ones selling to €300/hd with their weight. Those looking for replacements pushed prices for calved cows to €2,000/hd.

Kilcullen

With a strong show of weanlings, prices for your 360-430kg bull ranged from €2.20-2.60/kg with the tops seeing €3/kg.

Among the heifers those in the 260-330kg weight bracket averaged €2.25-2.50/kg with the tops making up to €2.60/kg.

There was a small entry of bullocks with prices for those in the 500-600kg bracket averaging €1,200-1,400/hd, an increase of €30-40/hd.

Delvin

The story here was of a good turnout matched by a better trade with bullocks under 500kgs averaging €2/kg and the tops making up to €2.67/kg.

In the 500-550kg bracket, the tops sold to €2.33/kg with the average price of €2/kg running at 13c/kg stronger than this time last year. Friesian bullocks at this weight sold to €1.80/kg.

Mart manager Thomas Potterton described the heifer trade as “flying” with the average price of €2.28/kg for 400kgs heifers 20c/kg stronger than this time last year.

The 400-500kg heifers averaged €2.12/kg.

Blessington

The trade here saw Hereford and Angus store bullocks selling from €425-640/hd over the €/kg while your Friesian store averaged from €225-400/hd over the €/kg.

Continental stores made from €575-800/hd over their weight.

On the heifer side, continentals made from €400-625/hd over the weight with Hereford and Angus averaging €325-510/hd with the €/kg. Beef cows ranged from €265-580/hd over their weight while feeding cows sold from €120-260/hd over. Among the calves, Hereford and Angus Bulls averaged €140-280/hd with heifers on €100-220/hd.

Roscrea

Michael Harty reported another increase in numbers last week with trade improved for all types”

Sample prices saw six 639kg Angus bullocks average €1,350/hd while four 806kg Charolais averaged €1,900/hd.

For the man buying black and whites, the choices included six 525kg Friesians at €960/hd or five 560kgs at €1,060/hd. You could buy both and top up the lorry with six 450kg Limousin heifers also at €1,060/hd. Cull cows improved with the best selling from €1.70-1.95/kg

Kilrush

There was an increase in numbers across the board here with a strong turnout of calves helping to further fill the yard.

The lighter Friesian calf sold from €25-50/hd with the stronger ones making up to €100/hd.

Angus cross calves sold to a tops of €225/hd with the best of the continentals seeing €330/hd.

Among the heavier bullocks were a 535kg Charolais that saw €2.35/kg, four 512kg Herefords clicking for €2.03/g, and three 552kg Friesians that averaged a very impressive €1.96/kg.

Scarriff

Eighty kilometres from Kilrush, but still in Co Clare, Scarriff Mart held its first sale on Saturday, and a very positive sale I’m told it was. Sample prices showed Charolais and Charolais cross bullocks in the 425-455kg range selling from €2.48-2.61/kg.

Three 531kg Herefords sold for €1.90/kg while two at 557kg averaged €2.06/kg. Three 541kg Angus sold for €1.99/kg and two 487kg Friesians made €1.80/kg.

Online Editors