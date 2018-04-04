Trade takes a positive turn as heifers hit €4.15/kg

However, by Easter Sunday morning there were reports that up to €4.10/kg had been negotiated for numbers of in-spec bullocks.

This is an indication that the want for numbers is once again beginning to push prices upwards. In general, though, bullock prices seem to have strengthened to a base of €4.05/kg, while €4.00/kg in places, especially in the south, appears to be the line factory bosses are loath to cross.

Prices for heifers also seem to have consolidated with €4.10/kg the general run of quotes although many with numbers of good quality stock on hand are receiving €4.15/kg.