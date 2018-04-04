Trade takes a positive turn as heifers hit €4.15/kg
WE have just come out of the third consecutive short working week for processors. It is a factor that had many speculating that factories would use those lost working days to help them manage available numbers.
However, by Easter Sunday morning there were reports that up to €4.10/kg had been negotiated for numbers of in-spec bullocks.
This is an indication that the want for numbers is once again beginning to push prices upwards. In general, though, bullock prices seem to have strengthened to a base of €4.05/kg, while €4.00/kg in places, especially in the south, appears to be the line factory bosses are loath to cross.
Prices for heifers also seem to have consolidated with €4.10/kg the general run of quotes although many with numbers of good quality stock on hand are receiving €4.15/kg.
Bull prices
Although bull slaughterings are up nearly 3,000 on the year to date, prices are currently up to 10c/kg ahead of last year's quotes.
Reports indicate that some farmers in producer groups secured €4.15/kg for heavy U grades. R grade bulls less than 24-months are making from €4.00-4.05/kg with those in producer groups or with numbers in pole position for that higher end price.
In the O grade section, last week's tendency for factories to split this grade into a top and bottom, with a 5c/kg differential, appears to have died a death with prices now solid at €3.90/kg across the board.