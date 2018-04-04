Farm Ireland
Wednesday 4 April 2018

Trade takes a positive turn as heifers hit €4.15/kg

Stock picture
Stock picture
Martin Coughlan

WE have just come out of the third consecutive short working week for processors. It is a factor that had many speculating that factories would use those lost working days to help them manage available numbers.

However, by Easter Sunday morning there were reports that up to €4.10/kg had been negotiated for numbers of in-spec bullocks.

This is an indication that the want for numbers is once again beginning to push prices upwards. In general, though, bullock prices seem to have strengthened to a base of €4.05/kg, while €4.00/kg in places, especially in the south, appears to be the line factory bosses are loath to cross.

Prices for heifers also seem to have consolidated with €4.10/kg the general run of quotes although many with numbers of good quality stock on hand are receiving €4.15/kg.

Bull prices

Although bull slaughterings are up nearly 3,000 on the year to date, prices are currently up to 10c/kg ahead of last year's quotes.

Reports indicate that some farmers in producer groups secured €4.15/kg for heavy U grades. R grade bulls less than 24-months are making from €4.00-4.05/kg with those in producer groups or with numbers in pole position for that higher end price.

In the O grade section, last week's tendency for factories to split this grade into a top and bottom, with a 5c/kg differential, appears to have died a death with prices now solid at €3.90/kg across the board.

Cull cows see their price remain steady and in places improving with prices for good R grades going to as high as €3.80/kg although €3.70-3.75/kg is more normal.

O grades are tightening up and while hard put to go beyond €3.60/kg, in general the bottom end of this grade appears to have moved onto the firmer footing of €3.50/kg.

Better P grades are capable in the right hands of seeing €3.40/kg with lesser types on €3.20-3.30/kg.

Figures from Bord Bia show that the overall kill of prime cattle, bullocks, heifers and young bulls was up 3,057 or 1.1pc from January 1 to March 17.

However, the number of bullocks was down by 2.4pc or 2,990 when compared to the same period for 2017.

That fall in bullock numbers helps explain why some factories over the weekend felt they had to pay that bit more to secure supplies.

The biggest increase in slaughterings so far this year has come in the young bull section with their numbers up 5.6pc or 2,959 on the same period last year.

Despite the massive increase in dairy cows in the country over the last two years, numbers of cull cows this year are only marginally up on their 2017 figure to date with 73,102 going through the system up to the middle of March verses 72,975 for the same period in 2017.

All in all, as we come out of Easter 2018, the noises emerging from the factory end of the business are positive this week.

A question for you to mull over for the week - with factory cattle to sell, would you trade that 10c/kg increase on last year's prices for a week of sunshine?

