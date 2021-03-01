Farming

Farming

‘Tone’ of beef trade improves despite lack of action by Taskforce

Keeping the show on the road: Mart Manager Sean Ryan oversees the unloading of cattle for weighing in Sixmilebridge Mart last Saturday Photo: James Tracey Expand

Martin Coughlan

As factory prices fell during February, the farming organisations urged the beef task force chairman, Michael Dowling, to convene a meeting to discuss the deteriorating situation. No meeting took place.

Yet in a letter to the task force dated 13/05/2020 Mr Dowling appeared to indicate that despite the Covid crisis, he would not be found wanting when it came to driving the work of the task force forward.

“While it is evident that the timelines for a number of the actions will need to be revised in the context of the ongoing crisis, it is essential that we continue to drive our collective efforts to work together to ensure that the sector develops in a sustainable robust way”

