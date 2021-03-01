‘Tone’ of beef trade improves despite lack of action by Taskforce

As factory prices fell during February, the farming organisations urged the beef task force chairman, Michael Dowling, to convene a meeting to discuss the deteriorating situation. No meeting took place.

Yet in a letter to the task force dated 13/05/2020 Mr Dowling appeared to indicate that despite the Covid crisis, he would not be found wanting when it came to driving the work of the task force forward.

“While it is evident that the timelines for a number of the actions will need to be revised in the context of the ongoing crisis, it is essential that we continue to drive our collective efforts to work together to ensure that the sector develops in a sustainable robust way”

Mr Dowling’s reassurances from May of last year now appear to ring very hollow, especially as the industry as a whole has continued to operate despite Covid setbacks.

The comments of the Minister for Agriculture following the conclusion of the last beef task force meeting on the 17th December now also have the same hollow tone. Back then, Minister McConalogue commented: "It is more important than ever that we all work together given the unique set of challenges currently faced by the sector. Continued strong and constructive engagement in the beef taskforce is key to meeting these challenges.”

‘Improvement’

One of the results of all this administrative inactivity is that any current improvement in prices can now only be put down to the resolve of winter finishers to fight on alone.

Getting an exact handle on how much the market has improved isn’t simple but improved it is.

The general consensus appears to be that the “tone” of the trade has gotten better, with factory agents appearing to be more positive on price as last week progressed.

What this has translated into appears to be a 5c/kg increase in the base price for bullocks and heifers to €3.75 and €3.80/kg respectively, while demand for both young bulls and cull cows sees their price advance by around 10c/kg. Quotes for under twenty-four month U grade bulls are reported to have strengthened to €3.80/kg with some sellers pushing hard for €3.85/kg. R grade bulls move to €3.70/kg with O grades depending on breed and finish seeing €3.50-3.60/kg.

O grade cull cows advance to a general €3.10/kg with €3.20/kg reported as being well within reach of most with mixed loads of well fleshed O’s and better P’s also commanding €3.10/kg, while better P grades on their own move up to €3/kg.

However, factories portray the trade, one factor that has not hampered the sale of beef into the UK is the exchange rate. Since the middle of December, sterling has strengthened from almost 92p to the euro to 86.6p to the euro last Friday. This means that a twenty-tonne container of beef arriving in the UK now costs its customer around £1,100 less than it did in the run-up to Christmas.

Another figure periodically trotted out by the factories, when it suits, is how well the Irish price compares to the EU average. For the week ending the 20th of February, Bord Bia reported the EU average price for R3 steers as being €3.83/kg, with the UK price averaging €4.39/kg with the Irish price coming in at €3.75/kg. Topics for discussion at the next task force meeting? Whenever that is.