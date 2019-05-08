Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 8 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tight numbers drive on beef prices for all grades

 

Photo: Gerry Mooney
Photo: Gerry Mooney
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

The united line on factory prices, such a feature of the factory trade since late last year, has continued to fracture as the search by agents for fit stock has increased competition.

Quotes for bullocks yesterday morning ranged from €3.85-3.90/kg with heifers seeing €3.95-4.00/kg.

One farmer with extensive knowledge and experience of how factories can choose to make things happen told me: "If a man with three heifers off the side of the road can get €3.90 you may be damn sure €4.00 is going, and probably a lot more if you have the numbers."

Angus Woods of IFA reckoned that €4.00/kg figure for heifers was "very achievable" and that farmers should be looking for 10-15c/kg above what agents are quoting. My own sources indicated to me over the weekend that deals are being done for both heifers and bullocks for Angus Woods extra strong base price.

Factory agents I have spoken to told me that those payments top-ups are likely to be made especially if Friesian stock are involved. The reason being; how many Friesians actually make the R grade base price? It's the factories way of buying cheaper beef while at the same time lifting the price paid for lesser conformation animals.

Add to the mix stories of factory agents "lifting" stock from previously off-limits territories and the story of Queen Maeve's foray onto the Cooley Peninsula appears to be still alive and well in 2019.

Bull prices are also on the up with under-24-month stock now seeing U grades on €3.80/kg, R grades at €3.70/kg, with O grades varying a bit from €3.60/kg in some instances back to €3.40/kg.

Prices for cows have also seen significant improvement over the last few weeks with reports yesterday that O grades now range from €3.00-3.20/kg, while better P grades are heading for €3.00/kg having already hit €2.90/kg. R grade cows are reported as making €3.30-3.40/kg.

Also Read

Any suggestions that the lift in prices has offered factory buyers some relief from farmer anger, however, has proven unfounded. After months of being the bearers of bad news and suffering abuse on the frontline, some agents I'm told are now getting it in neck again as prices rise, with farmers scoffing at assurances that the factory agents will "take care of any weight or age issues" for suppliers.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Scale rental service for BEEP scheme rolled out
Teagasc started the ‘Grass on the Bypass’ project in 2016 and it focuses on improving grassland efficiency on drystock farms.

Beef farm aims to have its cattle grazing 50 extra days this year and...
This bullock was the smallest of a group of John Heney’s four store cattle bought in September last year, averaging 423kg live weight. Factory returns showed that he killed-out a very good 336.5kg with a confirmation grade of O-

John Heney: 'You can no longer tell how cattle will grade until you see the kill...
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Beef prices start to move - with further rises on the way
Robert Watson

'If they cut CAP payments, that will be the end of the beef sector'
William Flynn, Tullyvillage, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, exhibitor, with Reserve Senior Champion, Tullyvillage Netherville and Darragh McManus, judge.

Prices slightly off in busy trade at Charolais sale
A panoramic view of the action at Carnew Mart.

Strong kill figures start to deliver a beef price boost


Top Stories

Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairygold: milk prices more than market returns
Ireland is on target for another record year of milk supplies

Dairy processors sound alarm as milk supplies head for record highs
Knockmaroon Red Holstein Friesians in the mart pens at Carnaross prior to the auction.

Guinness family 'thrilled' with full clearance of dairy herd at successful...
Thomas Duffy on the family farm in Maghera, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'Macra needs to compete with Netflix to tackle rural isolation'-...
Clare farmer Seamus O'Grady at the IFA beef protest in City Hall, Cork last week

Beef supports could be squeezed out by EU's budget crunch
Stock photo. Picture:Jessica Shapiro/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

New Zealand to become carbon neutral by 2050
Stock photo

John Downing: 'Time to give all rural areas the fast networks to grow and bloom'