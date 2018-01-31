The squeeze is on as the factories shave beef prices

With last week's cattle kill creeping up over 34,000, the effect of high numbers on prices continues.

With last week's cattle kill creeping up over 34,000, the effect of high numbers on prices continues.

The factories haven't quite succeeded in shaving another 5c/kg off the price paid to farmers for cattle - bringing bullocks back to a base of €3.90/kg and heifers onto €4.00 - but the pressure to do so is definitely on. The current price pull, now stretching into a month, has left every winter finisher wondering what has happened the beef market since Christmas.

Newly elected ICMSA beef chairman Des Morrison voiced finishers' anger by stating. "The facts are that the cattle kill is down about 8,000 head per week compared to pre-Christmas. Exchange rates are broadly the same. There have been no negative market developments so farmers are legitimately asking the question, what is the basis for the current price reductions?" He's not the only one. Everyone I've spoken to recently from finishers to mart managers are seriously concerned

The factories' position is that as long as numbers continue strong they don't need to give anymore than they are doing. Bord Bia figures show the overall kill for the first three weeks of 2018 running at 4,142 head, 4.5pc, ahead of the same three weeks in 2017 with an increase of 9.5pc or 2,607 in the heifer kill accounting for well over half that increase.