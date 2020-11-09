Talk of ‘Christmas market’ fails to boost beef price

While factory quotes continue to remain entrenched at €3.60/kg for bullocks and €3.65/kg for heifers and the kill remaining stubbornly high, 33,129 for the short week ending the first of November the other constant over the last five weeks has to be the efficiency with which the factories continue to plough through those supply numbers without a murmur.

While the factories work away silently, their agents do have a mantra when buying.

“Under thirty months and quality assured prime” with much talk of the Christmas market.

On that basis manufacturing beef in the form of your cull cow or young bull is out in the cold. While quotes for bulls remain steady with U’s on €3.60/kg R’s at €3.50/kg and O grades around the €3.40/kg mark the cull cow has suffered.

R grade cull cows are now firmly on €3.00-3.05/kg with U grades around the €3.20/kg mark. O grades are slipped to €2.80-2.85/kg and better to average P’s €2.70-2.60/kg.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture show that the cull cow kill for that short week ending on the first of November rose 3% to 23% (7,670) over those four days when compared to the 7,884 or 21% of the overall kill for the full five days of the previous week.

In relation to the mart trade, nearly all report a sharp decline in factory type cattle over the last week while cull cow numbers appear to be well up in places.

This increase is being helped no doubt by poor field conditions and dairy farmers moving to clear space for calving.

However, since the winding up of the BDGP (Beef Data and Genomics Programme) at the end of last month bigger numbers of suckler culls are also coming on line either for further feeding or slaughter.

Many of those buying those culls for fattening or storing are also having to the face the reality that those heavy cows they have on grass need to be moved.

Another reason those cull numbers rose relative to everything else last week was down simply to the fact factories had got the message out two weeks ago they were going to pull the price by 20c/kg last week.

And all the time bullocks and heifers keep turning up off of grass. They are the ten, twenty or thirty cattle nearly every farmer keeps tricking around on a few paddocks at this time of year.

They’re really no bother, a bit of meal and a round bale in a yard just so long as the fields bear up.

After yet more rain their time is nearly up the only question for debate is whether to “sell them to hell” or chance putting them in.

The only worry the factories may have is as the winter has arrived early the numbers might slacken a little sooner than expected as cattle are housed.

The fear then becomes from their perspective would farmers and fatteners “get fond” of their bullocks leading to tighter supplies and force a price rise with those same farmers becoming then even more fond of their cattle.

That’s for the future. Right now if the factories were to have a mantra, it would probably be “Don’t fix it when it ain’t broke” because where beef is concerned, they know they’ll get them all, eventually.