Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Supermarket demand continues to underpin beef prices despite weak pound

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan

Boris Johnson’s decision to disregard the exit agreement reached last year with the EU saw the UK pound weaken dramatically on international money markets last week. Having started the week at ninety pence to the euro, it finished on Friday at ninety-four pence. Not since the start of the Covid crisis in March has the pound weakened so dramatically.

Given the uncertainty now surrounding the British position and the fact considerable forces now appear to be aligning against it within the political system in the UK Boris Johnson’s brinkmanship policy could yet jeopardise his own position.

On that basis, it’s probably more prudent for those with cattle to sell to concentrate in the next few weeks on getting their own business done in an orderly fashion rather than trying to second guess the political market.