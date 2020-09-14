Supermarket demand continues to underpin beef prices despite weak pound

Boris Johnson’s decision to disregard the exit agreement reached last year with the EU saw the UK pound weaken dramatically on international money markets last week. Having started the week at ninety pence to the euro, it finished on Friday at ninety-four pence. Not since the start of the Covid crisis in March has the pound weakened so dramatically.

Given the uncertainty now surrounding the British position and the fact considerable forces now appear to be aligning against it within the political system in the UK Boris Johnson’s brinkmanship policy could yet jeopardise his own position.

On that basis, it’s probably more prudent for those with cattle to sell to concentrate in the next few weeks on getting their own business done in an orderly fashion rather than trying to second guess the political market.

While the expectation is that beef prices here may be affected by the sharp shock administered last week to sterling so far there are no indications that that had happened as we turned into this week. Indeed with base prices or both heifers and bullocks remaining steady at €3.60/kg I was told by one midlands agent that his instructions last week were to bring forward as many cattle as was possible for killing this week. The thinking behind this seems to be that while the UK government appears to want trading uncertainty, UK supermarkets definitely do not. To this end it there appears to be a drive on by the supermarket trade to avoid any potential shortages by forward buying and storing supplies against the prospect of a no-deal or any further increase in UK Covid cases leading to a return to a lockdown situation. The general factory price situation then appears to be one of stability with bullocks and heifers as mentioned continuing on a base of €3.60/kg and this despite the weekly kill raising another 261 to 36,260 during the first week of September. Prices for cull cows appear on the other hand to be edging upwards with reports of up to €3.40/kg having been given for full loads of R grades last week. O grades also edge up with most getting €3.00-3.10/kg, while better P grades are now operating from €3.00-2.90/kg. Bull numbers remain low with just 1,264 going through the system during the first week of this month, while quotes appear stuck on €3.60/kg for U grades, €3.50 for R’s with O’s €3.40/kg. The role of Irish women in the economy has greatly expanded in recent years. It’s an expansion that caused a dairy farmer neighbour to speculate that this increase in off-farm income actually hampered the farming community in its efforts to get a fair price for its produce. “If your wife’s income pays for house and family expenses it means co-ops and meat plants can squeeze the price they pay for milk and cattle because they know your wife’s income will mean the family wouldn’t actually go hungry. Only for the women’s money coming in whole swaths of the country wouldn’t be farming at all” this man concluded. While maybe a bit over-general I believe there is more than a kernel of truth to how this man sees the evolution of farming in recent years. Let’s be honest how many farm enterprises alone can now actually pay to rear and educate a modern family on a day to day basis?