Slashed prices call into question the future of beef

Beef finishers have been left reeling after 40c/kg has been slashed off beef prices in the last three weeks, wiping €140 off the value of your average bullock or heifer.

The price cuts come as Teagasc will today detail the impact of staggering input price hikes this year, which it says will push winter finishing costs to north of €6/kg.

From a point where base beef prices had appeared to have stabilised around the €5.40/kg mark just three weeks ago, factories were yesterday quoting €5.00-5.10/kg with some reports of even lower quotes being offered.

While Bord Bia says consumer demand remains steady, especially for manufacturing beef, the sales in supermarkets are proving more challenging in the face of price increases.

“Higher prices are posing difficulty for many consumers who are facing inflationary pressures on their household expenditure across the board, and this has led some of our European customers to put a greater focus on other proteins such as pig meat and poultry, which remain more competitive in price terms,” it said.

Farmers have reacted furiously to the price cuts, with IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden saying it was critical beef prices remain strong and reflect the realities of production costs on farms if normal supply patterns are to be maintained.

“Beef farmers will not and cannot be expected to take on the risks associated with finishing cattle for the winter without firm commitments on strong beef prices,” he said.

Golden claimed despite attempts by factories to offer lower quotes, strong resistance from farmers is returning paid prices of up to 15c/kg above quotes.

Read More

Meanwhile, at Teagasc’s Beef Open day in Grange today, researchers will detail the staggering impact of input price hikes on beef production costs, with cost increases of almost 40pc estimated.

While the analysis will assume farmers purchase the same or similar amount of inputs/services as in 2021, despite strong evidence farmers have significantly curtailed spending, the figures do call into question the viability of many beef enterprises if beef prices do not rise significantly.

Teagasc estimates meal prices will be €400/tonne for 2022, contractor charges will increase by 25pc, while fertiliser prices are said to be 2.5 times higher on average.

It will see production costs increase to €4.95/kg on dairy-calf to beef farmers, €4.92/kg for suckler to weanling producers and a staggering €6.12/kg on winter finishing farms.

Teagasc Director Prof Frank O’Mara said the increases in input costs which were emerging towards the end of 2021 have accelerated in 2022. “It remains to be seen if these large input cost increases will be sufficiently covered by the significantly increased beef prices currently being received by farmers.

“The analysis from our Rural Economy team highlights that farm supports, particularly for suckler farms, are vitally important for family farm income on beef farms.”

Prof O’Mara said the rapid escalation in both input and beef prices in the past 12 months raises many questions as to what this means for our ‘blueprint’ system and for farm incomes in Ireland.

Of the production systems analysed, Teagasc said net margin per hectare was greatest for systems finishing at the end of the ‘second’ grazing season.

Teagasc researchers said the 21-month weanling-to-beef system benefits from high beef output and a high proportion of grazed grass in the total feed budget (compared to the other weanling-to-beef systems), and is also less sensitive to concentrate and fertiliser prices.

However, they also highlighted an increase in weanling price of 50c/kg changes profitability such that, rather than being considerably less profitable than the suckler weanling-to-beef systems, the suckler calf-to-weanling system is the most profitable.

In dairy calf to beef systems, profitability was again greatest for early slaughter age systems, with the 20-month slaughter system most profitable overall with a net margin of €948/ha.