Retail demand for Angus drives prices up €120/hd

Premium prices are being paid by the factories for Angus and Hereford cattle, as buoyant supermarket selling of beef from traditional breeds has driven demand.

And the drive for Angus-type stock from the processing sector appears to lifting prices in marts too, with demand at marts for 600kg+ Angus bullocks up from an overall average of €1.76/kg two weeks ago to €1.95/kg last week, worth €120/head.

The factory base price for Angus heifers has hit €3.75/kg, with bullocks on €3.65-3.70/kg. With the Angus bonus worth 20c/kg, these base prices equate to an all-in price of €3.90-3.95/kg.

Cross-breeds from the dairy herd are also benefiting from the improved supermarket trade, with €3.55-3.60/kg paid for P-grade Angus-cross bullocks over the last week. Industry sources said the increased consumer demand for Angus and Hereford beef was a function of “brand recognition”. The improved factory demand for Angus and Hereford cattle has also been reflected in the marts, with factory feedlots reported to be buying more traditional British breeds. ICMSA livestock chairman Des Morrison urged farmers with Angus and Hereford cattle to “shop around between factories for best prices”. “In-spec Hereford and Angus cattle with a dead weight of between 260kg and 340kg are currently in demand and the factories are under pressure from their supermarket customers,” he said. “Premium flat-rate deals are being negotiated off-grid and processors are paying significantly more than normal quoted prices. “We know the type of cattle supermarkets are looking for and want the factories to source and supply for them. "That’s why we’re saying to farmers with in-spec animals that there’s a great deal of competition right now for them, so farmers should actively seek the best prices.” Morrison accused the meat plants of taking advantage of the BGDP and other factors to drop prices, particularly for cows. “There’s no evidence of an increase in numbers proportionate to the downward pressure on prices, so that looks as if it’s the factories just pushing price down for cows off their own bat,” he claimed. "This is another example of processors profiteering off the backs of their farmer-suppliers.” Meanwhile, live exports to Northern Ireland are continuing to hold at very high levels. The number of weanlings exported North increased to 7,756 in October. This is double the level for October 2019 and a five-fold increase on the figure for 2018. Moreover, the number of cattle in the 12-18-month age bracket that were purchased in the North doubled to 1,650 compared to the same month in 2019, while the number of 18-24-month cattle purchased in the North during October increased to 7,176. This is up from 2,250 for October 2018.

Read More