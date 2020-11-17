Farming

Farming

Retail demand for Angus drives prices up €120/hd

Factories are paying premium prices for Angus and Hereford cattle Expand

Factories are paying premium prices for Angus and Hereford cattle

Martin Coughlan and Declan O’Brien

Premium prices are being paid by the factories for Angus and Hereford cattle, as buoyant supermarket selling of beef from traditional breeds has driven demand.

And the drive for Angus-type stock from the processing sector appears to lifting prices in marts too, with demand at marts for 600kg+ Angus bullocks up from an overall average of €1.76/kg two weeks ago to €1.95/kg last week, worth €120/head.

The factory base price for Angus heifers has hit €3.75/kg, with bullocks on €3.65-3.70/kg. With the Angus bonus worth 20c/kg, these base prices equate to an all-in price of €3.90-3.95/kg.

