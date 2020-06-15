Farming

Quotes remain static at around €3.55-€3.60/kg as demand starts to creep back up

Martin Coughlan

All my sources used the same word to describe the state of the factory trade: "steady".

I'm more inclined to use the term "becalmed" as yet again yesterday quotes for bullocks ranged from €3.55-3.60/kg, with heifers continuing on €3.60/kg. Although €3.65-3.70/kg was paid by various plants over the last three weeks, I'm told those prices are becoming harder to achieve.

It's the same story on the cull cow side. R-grades are reported as being priced from €3.00-3.10/kg, with O-grades on €2.80-2.85/kg, while better Ps continue on €2.70-2.75/kg.