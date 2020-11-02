Farming

Quotes remain firmly on €3.60-3.65/kg for in-spec bullocks and heifers

Martin Coughlan

The factory agent was candid “my phone is not ringing off the hook but there still seems to be plenty of cattle about”. An understandable statement given that the kill for the week ending October 25 reached 37,143.

The question of course is now that the weather has turned decidedly wintery can there be many more cattle on grass to come.

“There are always cattle knocking about. Maybe not now in fifties or seventies but in twenties or thirties,” was the comment from another agent. The situation therefore appears to be steady as she goes with factory quotes remaining firmly on €3.60-3.65/kg for in-spec bullocks and heifers.