Quotes remain firmly on €3.60-3.65/kg for in-spec bullocks and heifers

The factory agent was candid “my phone is not ringing off the hook but there still seems to be plenty of cattle about”. An understandable statement given that the kill for the week ending October 25 reached 37,143.

The question of course is now that the weather has turned decidedly wintery can there be many more cattle on grass to come.

“There are always cattle knocking about. Maybe not now in fifties or seventies but in twenties or thirties,” was the comment from another agent. The situation therefore appears to be steady as she goes with factory quotes remaining firmly on €3.60-3.65/kg for in-spec bullocks and heifers.

"Demand for quality assured Angus is strong however with bonuses of 15-20c/kg being offered and one or two with bigger numbers securing flat prices.

With emphasis as I said on prime beef demand for processing beef has eased with lockdowns across the UK and Europe because of increased incidents of the Corona Virus hurting the hospitality sector yet again. This has translated here into cull cow prices slipping by up to 20c/kg and talk of weight limits on bulls.

Quotes for cows see U grades back to €3.20/kg with Rs on €3 while O grading animals ease to between €2.80-2.85/kg leaving your better P3 cow on €2.70/kg.

Another factor possibly influencing the factories move to cut cull cow prices is the belief that as the BEEP scheme comes to a close bigger numbers of suckler cows could very well become availa ble as some farmers decide to exit the sector or at the very least permanently reduce their numbers.

Quotes for cows see U grades back to €3.20/kg with Rs on €3

Young bulls continue on €3.60/kg for U’s with R’s on €3.50 while coloured Os are reported as continuing on €3.40/kg. And what of those with stock in sheds looking to the Christmas market how do they see things developing. One north midland feeder I spoke with over the weekend told me that the current offering of €3.60-3.70/kg is “ n o good” while another feeder in the west commented that he was getting no hop out of his usual factory when it came to offering some sort of price guarantee going forward. Such are the games the factories play every year at this time as they try to suss out what cattle are available and when. As the UK enters a month long lockdown because of the Corona virus it will be very interesting to see how their trade develops from now to the end of the year. Will we see another red meat spike in supermarket sales similar to the one experienced during the spring lockdown on top of the traditional increase in demand associated with Christmas?

The British Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reports prime UK cattle slaughtering’s to the end of August to be up 2pc at on the same period for 2019 to 1.32m with cull cow throughput also up 2pc to 422,408.

Helping under pin those stronger prices in this period was a 10pc reduction, to just over 199,000 in the total tonnage of beef imported into the UK. Irish imports accounted for 138,385t, down 8pc on the same period for 2019 while imports from Poland fell 16pc to 12,257t. Imports from Brazil however grew by 7pc to 16,629t.

As would be expected from the above total British beef exports were down for the same period, reducing by 3pc to 119,885t as domestic demand ate into supplies. Interestingly however exports of beef to Ireland grew by 2pc to 38,483t.