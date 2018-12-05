Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed , has welcomed the progress made on live exports during the Enterprise Ireland Trade Mission to Egypt.

Progress made on renewal of live trade with Egypt as exporters target lift in shipments to North Africa

A renewal of live trade with Egypt moved a step closer today as the issues around existing health certificates for Irish exports were discussed at a meeting in Cairo between Minister of State Pat Breen and Deputy Minister for Agriculture Dr Mona Mehrez.

The Egyptian Ministry is willing to consider amending existing health certificates and putting a new certificate for breeding stock in place. Further to preparatory work by DAFM, Bord Bia and Sustainable Food Systems Ireland (SFSI), the Egyptian authorities have indicated an interest in re-establishing live imports from Ireland, as well as cooperation in other areas.

It comes as a revision of the veterinary certificate for the shipping of live cattle to Algeria could open the way for increased exports of Irish stock to the North African state.

The current requirement for a 30-day quarantine period for Irish cattle prior to shipping is seriously restricting exports to Algeria, industry sources told the Farming Independent.

With the veterinary certificate under review by Irish and Algerian authorities, exporters are hopeful of some movement on the current restrictions.

It is understood that Algerian buyers are in the market for breeding heifers and heavy bulls, with French exporters supplying much of the stock.

However, with a serious reduction in continental cattle supplies forecast in 2019 as a result of this year's increased slaughter figures, there is real potential for a significant lift in Irish exports.