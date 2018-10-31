Prices static as kill figure still topping 38,600 head

They say no news is good news, except, I expect, when you’re expecting news. Two months ago as factory kill numbers started to climb, few could have foreseen the current reality that as we head into November weekly average kill numbers over the last two months have remained stubbornly over 38,600.

The only positive is that October was almost continuously dry, affording those with forward stock on the land the opportunity to feed outside.

On the price front, for the majority of grass finishers prices weekly varied only slightly throughout October, with €3.75/kg for bullocks the average base while the heifer base averaged €3.85/kg.

And so it was yesterday morning, with the majority of plants reported as paying €3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.85/kg for heifers.

If you wish to get more you will have to head to Donegal where the Foyle Meats plant at Carrigans continued last week to pay 10c/kg above those bases quoted above, before adding in their across-all-grades 12c/kg quality assurance payment, not forgetting their various bonus weight and breed payments of 10-30c/kg.

Turning to cull cow and bull quotes it is effectively as you were.

However, one agent did comment that with kill numbers staying high and this being a short week due to yesterday’s bank holiday, cows might be a “tougher sell” this week.

For the moment, however, with no concrete news to the contrary, I suspect last week’s quotes of €3.30-3.40/kg for R grade cows and €3.10-3.15 for Os should hold, as should that €2.80-3.00/kg for those better P grades.