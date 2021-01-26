Prices dip as the numbers begin to rise nationwide

After several weeks of very strong upward movement, bullock prices dipped last week, with average prices on the ringside table for the 400-599kg steer down by 5-11c/kg, while the 600kg+ bullock was 16c/kg lower on average.

This still leaves the current overall mart average price of your 400kg+ bullock, at €2.02-2.08/kg which is 8-11c/kg stronger than Christmas week.

But the question is why, after such a strong start to the year, have prices dropped by between €40-100/hd?

As always there are as many potential answers as there are people to give them.

One factor, however, that seems to have had an effect is that numbers rose in many places.

With more numbers comes more choice for buyers and the prospect for them to squeeze prices.

Michael Harty of Central Auctions in North Tipperary told me he was very surprised that after four special sales in two weeks, his usual sale last week still saw 600 cattle on offer.

“Normally after a show and sale we’d expect our next sale to be back in numbers and possibly well back. That didn’t happen last week” he said.

In Kilkenny, numbers grew from 500 two weeks ago to 780 last week while at Balla Mart 700 head were offered last week, up 275 on the previous week.

Patsy Smith of Dowra Mart had commented to me previously that with mart numbers small “It was hard to judge” the true level of demand.

Last week’s price reductions therefore could be taken as an inevitable market adjustment due to those increased numbers.

Online sales

Online sales platforms have afforded buyers more information than would have been quickly available 12 months ago.

Back then buyers were generally restricted to accessing the sale they were actually attending.

Now, sitting at home or in their jeeps or cars with laptops or phones they can see what the trade is like in any number of locations.

As the week progressed and you began to realise sales were bigger, would you not be tempted to sit and wait to see where prices opened before getting involved?

All that said, and despite some sales yards reporting small numbers of stock left unsold, it appears that interest from northern operators cranked up again last week.

Indeed one auctioneer told me he noted that a number of cattlemen were logged onto his system from England.

Maybe it was raining and they were bored, but they chose to log in and watch the trade here, which is more than a little interesting.

In the Know – around the marts

New Ross

Bigger numbers and a stronger trade saw farmer, feedlot and northern buyers push continental store bullocks into €565-960/hd over the €/kg. Hereford and Angus stores made from €390-€645/hd over their weight.

Angus and Hereford store heifers sold from €385-€540/hd over the €/kg.

Beef bullocks sold from €700-€1,120/hd over the €/kg with beef heifers making from €640-€1,000/hd over the weight.

Beef cows sold from €550-1,000 over their weight with continental feeders making from €345-540/hd over the €/kg.

Friesian feeders sold from €160-330/hd over their weight.

Enniscorthy

It was a similar story here with bigger numbers and a stronger trade.

Beef bullocks from €650-€900/hd over the €/kg with forward stores making from €590-€820/hd over their weight with lighter stores averaging from €440-630/hd over the €/kg.

Among the heifers, forward stores sold from €570-€730/hd over the €/kg with lighter stores making from €370-€680/hd over the weight. Continental cull cows sold from €500-€720/hd over the weight, with Friesian types making €1.13-1.63/kg

Roscrea

A fine show of cull cows saw Friesians sell from €1.20-1.50kg with 630—640kg Charolais and Limousins making €2/kg.

Angus bullock and heifer averaged from €2.00-2.20/kg with Herefords strengthening to €2/kg in places.

There was significant interest from northern online buyers in forward top end quality stock.

Kilkenny

There were 780 cattle on offer here with George Chandler reporting a very steady trade, with the cull cow market very strong.

Continental cull cows sold from €1.40-2.21/kg with Friesian types making from €1.05-1.85/kg.

Among the 600kg+ bullocks, prices averaged from €1.70-2.35/kg with the 500-600kg bullock averaging from €1.75-2.40/kg.

Lighter bullocks sold from €1.60-2.67/kg.

Both beef and forward heifers made from €1.80-2.35/kg with store heifers making from €1.70-2.55/kg.

Dowra

Bad weather limited numbers here last week, but strong online demand from both sides of the border helped to keep prices very firm.

A 280kg Charolais made €3.14/kg with two at 275kg averaging €2.95/kg.

Moving up the weights, a selection of Charolais and Limousins from 305-390kgs sold from €2.60-2.82/kg.

Among the better 400-500kg heifers, prices ranged from €2.30-2.60/kg. Cull cows were strong with continental store types making from €1.55-1.91/kg while heavy beef cows sold up to €2.22/kg.

Balla

There were 700 cattle on offer with 300-400kg bullocks averaging €2.37/kg, up 20c/kg on the previous week’s average. The 400-500kg bullocks averaged €2.35/kg, with heavier lots making €2.24/kg.

On the heifer side, those under 400kgs averaged €2.58/kg with those from 400-500kgs averaging €2.29kg with heavier lots averaging €2.21/kg.

Ennis

A big sale saw 527 head on offer, with the standout performers being a selection of excellent cull cows that saw the tops average from €2.15-2.44/kg online.

On the bullock side there was a noticeable increase in heavy stock with samples including €2.42/kg for a 735kg Limousin, with another Limousin at 740kg making €2.23/kg, and a third at 685kg making €2.51/kg.

The heavy heifers also saw serious action with an 890kg Belgian Blue hitting €2.77/kg with various selections of Charolais and Limousins from 557-795/kgs averaging from €2.21-2.49/kg.