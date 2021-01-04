Post-Brexit beef price: Factory quotes remained largely unchanged

Prior to the UK’s exit from the EU, a great deal of ink was spilt predicting possible cataclysmic effects on the Irish food sector once Britain was outside the EU trading bloc.

WTO tariffs we were told would cripple our ability to supply our most important market; third world countries would flood the British food sector with cheap supplies, the need for the UK and the EU to impose inspection posts at every port would cripple our access to not only the UK but also our access to the continent through the Channel tunnel.

What this would mean for the Irish beef sector we were told would be a collapse in factory prices for cattle.

The reality so far however, has been quite different.

Factory quotes for both bullocks and heifers remained largely unchanged over the New Year period at €3.70-3.75 and €3.80-3.85/kg respectively granted that €3.75 and €3.85/kg are harder got but still operational for those with ether bigger numbers or batches that tick all the spec boxes.

Several agents told me that factories appear to be concentrating on sourcing supplies rather than wondering how they might get the finished product to its destination.

Speaking with connections in the haulage business, I was told that “It’s an evolving situation and isn’t simple, but over the next two to three weeks I expect to see the new checks become normal. Once you’ve been over and back a few times, you will know what to expect.”

The reality, of course, is that there will be delays, but we live in the internet age where traditional paper work now comes in electronic form and that surely has to be a help in keeping the wheels of commerce turning and costs down.

Returning to prices demand for Angus stock from factories now sees the Angus bonus at 20c/kg add that to the 20c/kg quality assurance bonus for under thirty month stock on top of a base of €3.80/kg for heifers and you’re on €4.20/kg for most R grades.

Quotes for under twenty four month bulls range from €3.80-3.90/kg for U’s back to €3.50-3.60/kg for O’s with R grades €3.70-3.80/kg. Under sixteen month bulls are reported to be operating off a base of €3.70-3.80/kg.

Quotes for cull cows also remained strong as we turned into the post Brexit world O grades at €3.00/kg R’s €3.20-3.25/kg and your better P grade €2.80-2.90/kg.

With the factory trade currently continuing to hold a steady course, a reminder to those who received payment under the Beef Exceptional Aid Measures scheme, (BEAM) to keep a close eye on how the figures for nitrogen production on your farm are developing.

The payment of €100/hd made on animals over twelve months of age slaughtered between September 2018 to 12 May 2019 and the €40/hd for beef breed female animals committed all successful applicants to reducing the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holdings by 5% from the 01 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 as compared with the period 01 July 2018 to 30 June 2019.

Failure to comply could see up to a 100% penalty applied to your draw down.

With 2020 having turned out, from the perspective of those in the cattle business to have been better than expected it would be an awful disappointment to have to return any portion of those monies secured for cattle farmers by former EU commissioner Phil Hogan.