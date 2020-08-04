Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Plants worry the pitch by playing waiting game

Factories

File photo Expand
Expand

Close

File photo

File photo

/

File photo

Martin Coughlan

In the middle of last week deals were being done at €3.80/kg for bullocks with better-type heifers making up to €3.85/kg; yet by the weekend agents were once again quoting €3.70/kg for bullocks, with 3.75/kg hard got. Meanwhile on the heifer side, the general go appeared to be €3.75/kg, with €3.80/kg difficult but not impossible.

With yesterday a bank holiday, factories appear be playing the game of waiting to see how numbers develop before making any further decisions on price. The weather has also become a factor particularly around the Shannon and in the west as weeks of on-and-off heavy rain have taken their toll on ground conditions.

Never missing an opportunity to worry the pitch further, some plants in these regions were not willing to quote, waiting to see just how busy their phones may yet become.