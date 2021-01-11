Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ongoing stagnant beef prices will not impress winter finishers

Beef prices are set to remain unchanged this week Expand

Close

Beef prices are set to remain unchanged this week

Beef prices are set to remain unchanged this week

Beef prices are set to remain unchanged this week

Martin Coughlan

The factory trade remains steady, with just a little tinkering here and there on prices.

The expectation was that numbers would fall off as we turned into the New Year yet reports I’ve had from agents over the last week seem to tell a different story.

While numbers are not overly plentiful, the factories don’t seem to be intent on raising prices in pursuit of extra supplies preferring it would appear to sit back and see how the supply and retail sales sides develop.

Privacy