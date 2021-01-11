Ongoing stagnant beef prices will not impress winter finishers

The factory trade remains steady, with just a little tinkering here and there on prices.

The expectation was that numbers would fall off as we turned into the New Year yet reports I’ve had from agents over the last week seem to tell a different story.

While numbers are not overly plentiful, the factories don’t seem to be intent on raising prices in pursuit of extra supplies preferring it would appear to sit back and see how the supply and retail sales sides develop.

That’s not to say they don’t want stock, they do and you will have them gone out of your yard in less than twenty-four hours, or sooner once the deal is done however they appear very unwilling to break the bank on price.

So despite a belief among the farming community that supplies of finished stock are diminished and the temptation to assume that the renewed Covid lockdown will see another surge in beef sales to the British market, no two years are ever the same.

Base quotes for bullocks over the weekend remained on €3.70-3.75/kg with heifers on €3.80-3.85/kg with those higher figures reserved for loyal suppliers or those with numbers.

It’s a similar story on the bull and cull cow side with U grade bulls operating from €3.80-3.85/kg and R grades €3.70-3.75/kg while continental O’s are on €3.65 with Friesian O’s somewhere from €3.50-3.55/kg.

Among the cull cows prices also remain firm but largely unchanged with R’s averaging €3.20/kg while O grades do see a little improvement with €3.05/kg reported while better P’s continue on €2.90-2.80/kg.

I was accused last week by one winter finisher of being too generous to the factories in my assessment of how the trade has developed post-Brexit.

My critic pointed out that Teagasc calculates that a base price of €4.50/kg is required for winter finishers to break even.

For those without a contract or the scale of bigger operators who can secure discounts on feed while at the same time securing more favourable sale prices, the winter finishing business is very difficult.

The reality is, however, that what the factories should offer those with beef will always be a matter for debate.

How many cattlemen have abandoned winter finishing and returned to the more traditional system of buying autumn stores and summer fattening thus eliminating that huge winter meal bill?

Don’t get me wrong I agree with this man that those in the winter finishing game are not adequately rewarded for their work or investment. However, are we breeding the wrong type of cattle for the market as it now is?

Last week in Australia one sales yard sold over 3,600 Angus yearling bullocks averaging 346kgs to finishers at an average price of 1,100 Australian dollars, €696, that’s just over €2/kg, the tops however made from €3.00-3.60/kg.

Here at home good Angus stores bought by feedlots before Christmas sold from €2.20-2.30/kg with heifers making up to €2.40/kg. At the other end, factory prices for R grades typically operated from the €4.10-4.20/kg.