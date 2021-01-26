Northern buyers set to remain a big factor in southern beef trade, say mart managers

Factory and wholesale beef buyers from Northern Ireland will continue to be a significant presence in the southern mart trade during 2021.

That’s the verdict from mart managers, who are reporting strong demand from the North in recent weeks.

Maurice Brosnan, manager of Gortatlea Mart in Co Kerry, said trade to the North had started “very brightly” this year and Northern buyers are continuing to “put it up to their southern counterparts for both cows and heifers”.

Stephen Hannon of the Aurivio Mart Group said: “When it comes to better cattle, theirs is the only trade that creates real competition. “They were vital last year and will be so again this year.” Over 59,355 cattle were exported from the Republic to Northern Ireland last year. Of these, 21,090 went for direct slaughter, with the remaining 39,753 going for further feeding or breeding. This trade was a huge bonus to those selling beef stock as it offered farmers an option other than direct factory selling, while also injecting competition into the overall trade. In a special report, Martin Coughlan assesses the importance of the cross-border trade and analyses what it meant in marts versus returns for farmers in 2020.

