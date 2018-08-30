Farm Ireland
No light at end of tunnel as dark arts keep lid on beef prices

 

Backlit cattle grazing in a field at sunset.
Martin Coughlan

Last weekend saw a televised festival of faith as Pope Francis arrived. There was great fanfare and spectacle. You couldn't but be moved by the singing and the outpouring of emotion.

However, by yesterday factory bosses appeared to have banished all thoughts of popes and 'charity to all men' as they summoned up the dark arts in relation to cattle prices.

With the kill for last week at 35,500hd, factory buyers indicated that last week's base prices of €3.90/kg for bullocks and €4.00/kg for heifers would not be repeated.

The price pull of 5c/kg that was attempted last week would be made to happen this week. That means going forward, quotes would start at €3.85/kg for bullocks and €3.95/kg for heifers.

I can't confirm that any cattle were actually bought at those prices for slaughter today or yesterday but I can tell you that the story in relation to this price pull was consistent whether you were in the west, midlands or south.

A couple of very shrewd observers I spoke with reckoned that while factory bosses appeared more intent on making this week's attempt at a price pull stick, they would probably be just as happy to hold the price if it meant a minimum amount of fuss in the media.

Supporting this theory is the fact that factory prices for cull cows remain unaffected.

As the bottom rung of the price ladder, when cows don't move, it helps keep everything above them remain stable.

Prices for cows range from €3.40/kg to €3.45/kg for R grades, back to around the €3.00/kg mark for P+s, with O grades on €3.20-3.25/kg. As always, the amount of cover on your animal is a major factor.

Prices for bulls also appear to have stabilised at last week's levels. The base price for under-16-month stock remains at €3.90/kg, while under-24-month bulls see a flat price of €4.00/kg for U grades, with Rs at €3.90/kg, while O grades are on €3.80/kg.

Looking at figures produced by Bord Bia to the middle of August, we see that this year's overall kill is up 3.6pc or 36,718 on the same period for 2017. The complete figures are 1,027,893hd for the year to the end of the second week of August 2017, as against 1,064,611 for the same period this year.

Balances

That 36,718 figure - which represents a whole additional week's kill you would think - has to leave numbers sometime this autumn running a little easier as the market balances out.

When you look closer you see that 11,000 of that 36,718 figure is composed of extra cull cows that went through the system during the drought.

This begs the question as we head into the winter months: will the dairy men do a second clearout? Word is that some dairy men who traditionally fatten a pen or two of bullocks over the winter months are also considering not doing so due to spiralling costs and fodder considerations.

Where will those cattle end up? That is the question.

