Last weekend saw a televised festival of faith as Pope Francis arrived. There was great fanfare and spectacle. You couldn't but be moved by the singing and the outpouring of emotion.

No light at end of tunnel as dark arts keep lid on beef prices

However, by yesterday factory bosses appeared to have banished all thoughts of popes and 'charity to all men' as they summoned up the dark arts in relation to cattle prices.

With the kill for last week at 35,500hd, factory buyers indicated that last week's base prices of €3.90/kg for bullocks and €4.00/kg for heifers would not be repeated.

The price pull of 5c/kg that was attempted last week would be made to happen this week. That means going forward, quotes would start at €3.85/kg for bullocks and €3.95/kg for heifers.

I can't confirm that any cattle were actually bought at those prices for slaughter today or yesterday but I can tell you that the story in relation to this price pull was consistent whether you were in the west, midlands or south.

A couple of very shrewd observers I spoke with reckoned that while factory bosses appeared more intent on making this week's attempt at a price pull stick, they would probably be just as happy to hold the price if it meant a minimum amount of fuss in the media.

Supporting this theory is the fact that factory prices for cull cows remain unaffected.

As the bottom rung of the price ladder, when cows don't move, it helps keep everything above them remain stable.