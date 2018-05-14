Around the turn of the year, I heard that some factory bosses had instructed their agents to find out what cattle their clients had in sheds.

New pricing structure as factories turn on the charm

The instruction was concise: not what fit cattle finishers had, just what cattle they were feeding long term.

As of last week that long term has become short term; and as a result, the factory boys have gone on a charm offensive and are pricing aggressively, and on occasion imaginatively. While headline prices are always welcome and give everyone something to aim for, the 'price spread' as reported from a number of sources often more accurately reflects the reality for the majority of those selling.

Last week the price spread among factory agents remained steady: most plants were still quoting last week's €4.10kg for bullocks, with the top of the pyramid being €4.15/kg. Base prices for heifers continue to move between €4.15-4.25/kg.