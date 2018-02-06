New live export ship expected to pass inspection and continue exports

IFA President Joe Healy has said that based on IFA work with Minister Creed, the Department of Agriculture and exporters, he is confident a suitable replacement ferry will be in place by Stena when the current ferry is set to go into dry dock from February 20 to March 19.

He said a new suitable vessel is being inspected and is expected to pass, “The critical issue is that there must be no change in our ferry capacity to export calves during this critical period for farmers and exporters.”

Joe Healy said the previous ferry put forward by Stena was inspected by the Department and was not suitable.