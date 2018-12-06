Minister says factories will pay farmers for excess carcass trimming

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that farmers will be notified and compensated in cases of excess carcass trimming by meat plants.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that farmers will be notified and compensated in cases of excess carcass trimming by meat plants.

Speaking in the Dail today, Minister Creed said that he now understands that Meat Industry Ireland the representative body for Irish meat processors has accepted that no individual farmer should be at a loss from a mistake made in a factory in relation to carcass dressings procedures.

“I further understand that processors will now introduce a payment to the farmer supplier to reflect any loss in each case where the Department of Agriculture has imposed a trim fine on a particular carcass.

“Such a payment will be identified on the carcass remittance docket so that the farmers will be aware of the penalty.

“One carcass excessively trimmed is one too many,” he said.

However, the Minister also highlighted that in terms of the inspections carried out 0.05% of in excess of 44,000 carcasses were found to have a non-compliance.

To enhance the level of compliance new measures are being rolled out next year in terms to ensure regulations are being complied with.

“Farmers will be remunerated for any excess trimming,” he said.