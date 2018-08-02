Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 2 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Meat processors hit back at 'profiteering' claims

Angus Woods
Angus Woods

Meat processors have hit back at accusations that factories have engaged in profiteering by slashing cattle prices during the drought.

The farm organisations claimed the meat factories were taking advantage of the ongoing grass shortages and the severe on-farm drought conditions by cutting cattle prices by 10-15c/kg.

But Meat Industry Ireland (MII) rejected these assertions and described the recent criticism as "inaccurate and unwarranted".

Cormac Healy of MII blamed the reduced prices on weaker demand for particular beef cuts and increased beef supplies right across Europe.

"Over recent weeks, we have seen significantly higher cattle numbers coming out than is normal for this time of year. The month of July to-date has seen cattle throughput up over 11pc on the same period last year and 18pc higher than in 2016," Mr Healy said.

"The same trend is evident in many EU member states. Additional cattle are coming onto the market throughout Europe which is experiencing the same drought conditions as Ireland, resulting in more beef than the market can contend with.

"Meat plants are purchasing in more cattle, on average 3,500 head per week more than this time last year, but it is a delicate balancing act at present."

Mr Healy said the pressure of increased supplies from EU producers had been exacerbated by a 16pc lift in beef imports from South America.

Also Read

The supply surplus had also resulted in factories being forced to freeze product, which devalues it, he claimed.

Mr Healy pointed out that Irish plants still paid 405-406c/kg for R grade steers and 418c/kg for R grade heifers last week and that these returns were well ahead of prices prevailing in key continental markets.

However, Angus Woods of IFA pointed out cattle prices in Britain, Ireland's main export market, were the equivalent of €4.46/kg including VAT. This is a difference of close to 40c/kg or around €140/hd.

Last week IFA president Joe Healy called on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to intervene with the factories to halt the beef price cuts.

He claimed the factories had cut cattle prices unnecessarily over recent weeks and had destabilised the beef market and eroded farmer confidence.

ICSA president Patrick Kent has called for an urgent review of market support measures such as the Aids to Private Storage (APS) scheme for beef.

"Drought conditions are causing a myriad of problems for beef farmers so it is imperative that we look at all possible options to avert a crisis," he said.

"APS could provide a means for getting prime cattle moving through the factories in sufficient numbers in a manner that wouldn't distort the market significantly."

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Potato crops are suffering badly this year

Big issues in the potato sector are coming home to roost this summer
A Teagasc survey released this week stated the average dairy farm income could decrease by 60pc to €45,000 due to this year’s extreme weather conditions.

Farmers at 'crisis point' call for urgent help from minister to boost fodder
People walk in Dublin's Phoenix park during the good weather. The east and south experienced the most prolonged period of drought and high temperatures in the country last month. Photo: PA

It's official: July was an 'absolute drought' for most
FBD’s Fiona Muldoon

FBD chief awaits Fairfax move on its stake
A 'No entry sign' is seen at an entrance of a farm outside Witbank, Mpumalanga province, South Africa July 13, 2018. Picture taken July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Explainer: South Africa sets path to seize white farmers' land
Photo Brian Farrell

Relief as lamb prices begin to bounce back

Dairy cows feed requirement could surge by 75pc this year