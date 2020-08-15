Meat factories warned against using Covid crisis to cut prices

The meat factories have been warned against using the continuing Covid-19 crisis as cover to slash beef prices.

Suggestions by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) that delays in the Covid-19 testing process could impact operations at meat plants and thereby hit cattle and sheep prices were slammed by ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham and IFA leader Tim Cullinan.

“Farmers are used to processors using any excuse in the book to cut prices, but there is no reason why disruption caused by testing delays should lead to price cuts,” Mr Graham said.

“We know that consumer demand hasn’t dropped and that most factories complain about having surplus capacity. The slack could easily be taken up by factories where testing has been completed without imposing further hardship on farmers,” the ICSA representative added.

IFA president Tim Cullinan described MII’s comments as “inflammatory and wrong”.

“While it is clear that we need quicker Covid-19 test results, to link this with prices to farmers is unacceptable,” Mr Cullinan said.

“This is typical of the factories. They will use any excuse to cut prices to farmers,” he added.

MII director, Cormac Healy, told last week’s Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 that livestock prices could be impacted if results for tests were delayed and factory operations disrupted.

Mr Healy said the meat industry will work with proposals to carry out serial testing at slaughter plants, but he cautioned that this process must be underpinned by the delivery of fast results.

However, MII’s comments regarding testing have been roundly criticised by IFA and ICSA, who accused the meat industry of lacking empathy and solidarity.

“Public health has to be the priority at all times, but farmers have been working around the clock to keep the food supply chain open. They are already struggling to make ends meet and this threat by MII at the Oireachtas Committee hearing is unacceptable,” Mr Cullinan said.

“This was an opportunity for processors to show some solidarity with their suppliers but instead they just threatened to undermine their livelihoods yet again,” Mr Graham said.

“Farmers have again been put in the most vulnerable of positions which once more highlights the need for a regulator with full powers to examine the practices of meat plants,” he added.

Meanwhile, MII claimed at the Oireachtas Committee hearing that significant progress had been made in reducing the incidence of Covid-19 in primary processing plants.

Mr Healy pointed out that there was just one active Covid-19 cluster at a slaughter plant – Kildare Chilling – compared to 22 active clusters in early July.

The MII director also welcomed unannounced inspections of plants from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) or any other relevant state agency.

“Our members remain fully committed to public health guidelines, and we are working to ensure that any necessary additional protocols are clear.”

Earlier this week MII met with representatives of SIPTU, where there was agreement on the objectives of supporting working safety and business continuity in the implementation of increased Covid-19 testing.

However, the Social Democrats’ spokesperson on agriculture, Holly Cairns, has reiterated the party’s call for factories with Covid-19 clusters to close.

The West Cork TD said that the health and well-being of the workers, and preventing the spread of the virus to the community, had to be the primary objective in the current pandemic.

Where factories were forced to close, Deputy Cairns said financial supports should be available for both workers and farmer suppliers.

