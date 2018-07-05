Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 5 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Meat factories accused of 'hijacking' drought conditions to cut beef prices by €80/head

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The IFA has accused meat factories of 'hijacking drought conditions to cut beef prices and undermine the market, saying that over the past four weeks prices have been cut by up to €80/head.

IFA President Joe Healy said factories are taking advantage of the drought conditions and imposing unjustified price cuts ahead of the market.

He said over the last four weeks, prices have been cut by 20c/kg or up to €80 per head, which is the profit margin in most cases.

Healy called on the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to get tough with the factories and demand they stop the unnecessary 'price rot'.

He said the Minister can no longer remain silent on the factories and must demand that they show some level of respect for his work on market access.

However, a spokesperson for Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said that officially reported prices by the Department of Agriculture show that cattle prices have weakened around this time for the past four years.

Cormac Healy, Senior Director, Meat Industry Ireland, said that from a market perspective, exporters report that there is strong competition for beef from lower priced meat proteins.

"These trends are market related and any suggestions that the recent price falls are due to processors taking advantage of drought conditions are simply wrong and unjustified.”

Also Read

"Also, while demand for manufacturing beef remains stable reflecting positive burger sales, the exceptionally warm weather has affected demand for steaks with prices for certain steak cuts back 10pc in the last three weeks alone and returns from the 5th quarter and hides remain under significant pressure."

He also said that the latest European Commission beef price report shows the overall all-categories price paid to Irish farmers for cattle is 110pc of the EU average and the overall Irish cattle price is third highest in the EU.

“Everyone is acutely aware and understanding of the challenges at farm level at present but laying the blame at the processors’ door is misguided,” he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

The prices paid depend on the yield potential and the quality of the crops

Tillage and dairy farmers striking deals on winter wheat and barley
The blaze took off yesterday at around midday

Massive fire destroys hundreds of acres of forestry on the Slievebloom...
Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Targeted CAP payments needed to halt tillage decline, warn growers
Substantial grants are available from the TAMS scheme for farms buildings such as slatted houses.

Department says just under €1m in farm building grant approvals has now...
The 105ac farm at Balreask, Carlanstown, Kells in Co Meath came with a derelict house

VIDEO: Clinton family expand their dairy operations in Meath
A large IFA contingent in Brussels to discuss CAP2020.

Farmers face €3,000 income cut under CAP budget proposals
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Viewing restrictions at marts 'not reasonable' and 'compo culture' at...