Marts: Buyers defy naysayers by coming out in numbers

Mullinalaghta from Longford defied the odds to win the Leinster club senior football final, and the mart trade also defied the odds last week.

At a time when Irish factory prices for stock - the general governor of the trade - remained welded well below the European average, Irish cattle men refused to believe their trade was a lost cause in the longer game.

From Mohill to Dingle, they came out in numbers seeking to buy.

The are many reasons for this.

Firstly, as we head towards the end of the year, concerns over fodder have eased, and some farmers have calculated that they can safely reinvest.

Secondly, the arrival of the last tranche of this year's Basic Payment will have helped with confidence.

And thirdly, while it has been a very tough year, those with cattle sold do need to keep a close eye on their tax situation.

And with mart prices well below where they were this time last year, there was a temptation to speculate on what factory prices might do in 2019.