Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 20 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Martin Coughlan: First shots fired at Irish beef fail to dent prices

 

Floods due to heavy rain over night forced Loughrea Mart, Co. Galway to cancel their show and sale this Saturday. The Sale will take place on next Saturday the 23ed. In picture mart manager Jimmy Cooney rounds up a heifer to a dry place in the mart. Photograph: Hany Marzouk
Floods due to heavy rain over night forced Loughrea Mart, Co. Galway to cancel their show and sale this Saturday. The Sale will take place on next Saturday the 23ed. In picture mart manager Jimmy Cooney rounds up a heifer to a dry place in the mart. Photograph: Hany Marzouk
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

The UK government's attempts to sabotage the Irish cattle trade with threats of chronically high tariffs should be seen, in my opinion, for what they were - a crude attempt to turn Irish beef into a political bargaining chip.

The old policy of divide and conquer appeared to be coming to the fore.

Never one to miss a trick, Meat Industry Ireland's Cormac Healy was out of the blocks straight away. He quite rightly stated that tariffs "will undermine the viability of trade".

Mr Healy outlined the worst-case scenario with tariffs of "€1,500 per tonne on manufacturing beef up to over €2,500 per tonne on steak exports" followed by his assertion that "very quickly, we can expect to see erosion of our position in the UK due to stiff competition from lower-priced beef from other regions".

The ICSA then said the tariff rates by the British government crystallises the worst fears of the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the Irish beef sector.

"In practice, this suggests that Irish beef which is subjected to the tariff will be about 40pc dearer than currently and therefore most UK consumers would be deterred from buying it," said the ICSA.

"UK supermarkets would then have to choose between vastly increased beef prices or buying less traceable, low-standard beef from South America."

Yet Tesco in the UK said it only sells Irish and British beef in the UK and has no plans to source from elsewhere as much of the product in South America does not meet its strict quality standards.

Also Read

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has urged Irish farmers not to panic as he believes - even with a no-deal - demand for premium Irish products in the UK will remain steady.

So these were the first shots fired in the real negotiations with the EU.

There is some way to go yet and despite the concern over the potential tariffs, trade resumes today with no change in prices.

Meaning €3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.85/kg for heifers is what's being paid.

Rumours

Yes there are rumours that some plants may be quoting 5c/kg less, but they are only that, rumours.

So the reality is it's steady as you go. There were no Department kill figures available yesterday, but my expectation is that the kill last week will be in line with the current trend of 35,000+.

Quotes for cows also appear to be staying static, with the general run of R grades fit to get €3.00/kg or a shade above this, O grades vary from €2.75-2.85/kg with your P3 type cow seeing prices from €2.70-2.55/kg. Some plants yesterday were attempting 5c/kg less but I'm told were not making the progress they would like.

Trade for bulls remains very tricky. Quotes for U grades range from €3.60-3.50/kg, with Rs on €3.50-3.40/kg, while Os are variously reported as selling from €3.35-3.00/kg depending on breed, numbers and whether you're a regular customer.

All in all, no good news; and we lost the rugby.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Factories' 'cold' weight measures cutting €25/hd from beef prices
Pictured from left is, Emily Walsh, Aoibhinn Leahy, Jane McNamara, Susan O'Neill and Aishling O'Neill from Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick City who were announced as winners of the 2019 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak.

City school takes the overall prize in national calf-rearing competition
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: We had to about turn after turning out the calves
Calves after moved out after the sale at Kilkenny Mart. Photo: Roger Jones.

Calves being sold for as little as 50 cent as Brexit fallout hits home – Dáil told

Trials on hi-tech beef grading machines at advanced stage
Liam Delaney with his parents Jim and Frances Delaney and children Kate and James on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo: Alf Harvey

Farmer who fronted McDonald's beef campaign moves into dairying

Martin Coughlan: Big kill figure keeps prices on the floor


Top Stories

Dublin talks: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greets European Council Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty

Government delays unveiling aid package for farmers facing turmoil
A Teagasc survey in January revealed that 25pc of farmers nationally are currently short of silage

How much should you be paying for silage ground?

Why medium sized farmers are the most exposed to Brexit
The marts reported reduced shipper activity at ringside, with poorer-quality lots back €10/hd.

Calf trade hit by sailing cancellations
Spring lamb/hogget remained fixed at €5.00/kg plus bonuses

Factories: Lamb prices steady despite lower kill numbers
Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Second US jury finds Roundup weed killer caused cancer
Dairy farmer Laura Stone feeds a calf, after discovering the soil, hay, and the milk from the cows on the farm contain extremely high levels of PFAS chemicals resulting from a 1980's state program to fertilize the pastures with treated sludge waste and making the milk unsuitable for sale, at the Stoneridge Farm in Arundel, Maine, U.S., March 11, 2019. Picture taken March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The curious case of tainted milk from a Maine dairy farm