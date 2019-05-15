Martin Coughlan: Farmers asking - where has all that cold-store beef gone?

However, those closest to the trade, and those with stock to sell, all agree those prices are just the opening gambit, especially if you have numbers.

On the bull side there appears to a wide variation in prices with quotes for U grades ranging from €3.80-3.60/kg, R grades are €3.70-3.50/kg, with your continental O grade at around €3.50-3.60/kg.

Friesian O grade bulls are reportedly making €3.40-3.40+/kg. However, I have had reports of up to €3.75/kg being paid flat where bigger numbers of Friesians were concerned, with flat prices as high as €3.85/kg being paid to secure numbers of continentals.

Turning to the cow trade, R grades are moving for €3.30-3.40/kg, with O grades making €3.00-3.20/kg, and P grades on €2.90-3.00/kg.

IFA livestock chairman Angus Woods said feeders were offered €3.95-4.00/kg for steers and €4.05-4.10 for heifers but were holding out for more. Mr Woods also noted that British prices have risen 14c/kg in the past four weeks, with the current UK price equivalent to €4.33/kg.

All of this is in stark contrast to the picture painted by Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) last March.

On the March 22 Mr Healy was very down beat about beef prospects due to a supposed chronic shortage of cold storage space across Ireland and Britain.