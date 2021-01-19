Mart trade ‘on fire’ as retail demand drives price surge

“Monopoly money” was paid for cattle this week, one mart manager maintained, as increased supermarket demand for beef was reflected in a red hot trade.

Prices for heavy bullocks in the marts have increased by a whopping €180/hd since mid-December, with forward stores up by €65-120/hd.

Heifers have also benefitted from the improved trade, with prices €55-100/hd stronger than pre-Christmas levels.

Buoyant supermarket demand for beef is continuing to underpin the latest surge in prices in both the factories and the marts.

Record beef sales in Britain pre-Christmas, and an expected uplift during the current lockdown, has helped drive sales both at home and across the Irish Sea.

Factory quotes for bullocks have increased to €3.80/kg, with up to €3.85/kg being paid. This is up from €3.70/kg in early December.

Prices for heifers are also improved, with €3.85/kg being quoted and €3.90/kg being paid.

Competition between factories for stock has also seen up €3.90/kg being paid for top quality heavy bulls, although €3.70-3.75/kg is generally being quoted for R grades.

These factory returns are running 20-25c/kg up on January 2020 levels, or the equivalent of around €100/hd.

Demand for cattle in the marts is being driven by feedlot buyers, as many farmers opted out of finishing cattle this winter.

Mart managers report that Northern buyers have struggled to compete with Southern feedlots and factory agents since Christmas. Sean Leahy of Corrin Mart in Fermoy described the last fortnight as the “best start to a year that I’ve ever seen”.

The trade for cows was “on fire”, he maintained. Nice quality feeder cows made up to €1.70/kg, with continentals making €1.85-2.26/kg, he said.

Angus cattle are continuing to command a premium in the marts, reflecting the 20c/kg bonus available in the factories. Forward store Angus cattle at Fermoy made up to €2.15/kg,

Read More

Online Editors