Mart trade and pictures: Elphin Mart

Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 89B 1st Prize Best Pair Charolais Store Heifers. Weight 645K. DOB 24/4/16. Breed CH. Price €1820 Photo Brian Farrell
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 89A 1st Prize Best Pair Charolais Store Heifers. Weight 605K. DOB 30/3/16. Breed CH Price €1950 Photo Brian Farrell
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 87B 2nd Best Pair Charolais Beef Heifer. Weight 725K. DOB 1/1/16. Breed Ch. Price € 2000 Photo Brian Farrell
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 43A. Weight 675K. DOB 9/4/16. Breed CH. Price €1770 Photo Brian Farrell
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 87D . 1st Place Best Pair Charolais Beef Heifer. Weight 740K. DOB 14/2/2016. Breed VH. Price €1980 Photo Brian Farrell
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Gerald Fitzmaurice from Cloonfad, Carrick on Shannon begins to wonder if grandad Peter Joe was telling the truth when he said the mart would be great craic. Photo Brian Farrell

