Mart trade and pictures: Elphin Mart
The latest cattle prices and pictures from marts around the country
Friday 16 February 2018
The world’s largest meatpacker, has agreed to sell its Five Rivers cattle feedlots in the United States to affiliates of Pinnacle Asset Management LP for about $200 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
