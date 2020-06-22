Farming

Farming

Margaret Donnelly: Why is the rally in cattle prices at the marts not matched by rising factory quotes?

New normal: Buyers look over cattle at Leinster Marts in Carlow, adhering to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

New normal: Buyers look over cattle at Leinster Marts in Carlow, adhering to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Margaret Donnelly

There's good news and bad news for beef farmers this week.

The good news is that buyers from Northern Ireland are putting a very solid base under the price of cattle, especially dry cows, at marts in the west, Border region and midlands.

However, the bad news is that the lift in prices seems only to be around the mart ring, or for our neighbours in the North and Britain, who are benefitting from a lift in retail beef sales across the water.