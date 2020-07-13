Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Margaret Donnelly: It's time for the meat factory owners to stop hiding behind MII statements

Expand

Close

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Last week it was the meat industry's turn to face questioning in front of an Oireachtas committee on the Covid response in plants.

Clearly, meat processors are not among the most popular groups in society, and TDs did not miss the opportunity to go on the offensive.

There has been significant Covid outbreaks in meat plants, with five factories each having over 100 positive cases, although there are no current cases. However, it's unclear why some plants had significantly lower rates of Covid cases.