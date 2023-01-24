Lower European beef supply drives 25pc increase in price

Lower supplies of beef in Ireland and across Europe has helped drive beef prices here, with the outlook for the sector to remain positive until the autumn.

Speaking at a Teagasc DairyBeef 500 event in Clonmel, Joe Burke, Senior Manager of Meat & Livestock, said he does not see the price on average for 2023 dropping.

“We started the year so strong in comparison to where we started it last year that they are only going to go up on that average for the year,” he said.

“I would be a little bit cautious about the volatility in the second half of the year given cattle [supplies] will be tight for the first half. There may be slightly higher availability of cattle probably in those peak months, October and November.

“We also saw some market pressures, in relation to the impact of inflation and reduced consumer spending power, so it’s not all plain sailing. But I do think we will see an increase in price on average this year in comparison to last year.”

​Markets such as Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Italy, he said, all saw reductions in their own supply of domestic beef “and I would see that trend continuing again this year”.

He said that, looking ahead, Irish cattle supplies will be tight for the first half of the year, partially down to input costs having risen so much and a certain number of producers will divert more efforts and supply to finishing cattle off grass.

The European market, he said, saw beef prices rise by over 25pc last year, the biggest increase for Irish beef exports. “We have seen a very significant uplift in prices since mid-November,” said Mr Burke.

“We were at a stage where base quotes were going to mid €4.50s and we are well north of €5 now, with a lot more positive outlook, which is good for the time of the year that is crucial for winter finishers.”

He said the level of understanding of beef suckler or dairy beef at consumer level is “not surprisingly very low”. “We know that from our suckler beef initiative, our suckler brand proposition of developing a suckler beef brand.”

Even across markets, where you would think there would be a reasonable knowledge of breed types, such as in France or Italy… he said “their assumption is that it all comes from a dedicated beef background, especially bred for beef”.