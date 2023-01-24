Farming

Lower European beef supply drives 25pc increase in price

Cattle supplies will be tight for the first half of the year. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon Expand

Cattle supplies will be tight for the first half of the year. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon

Margaret Donnelly

Lower supplies of beef in Ireland and across Europe has helped drive beef prices here, with the outlook for the sector to remain positive until the autumn.

Speaking at a Teagasc DairyBeef 500 event in Clonmel, Joe Burke, Senior Manager of Meat & Livestock, said he does not see the price on average for 2023 dropping.

