Live exporters target lift in shipments to North Africa

A revision of the veterinary certificate for the shipping of live cattle to Algeria could open the way for increased exports of Irish stock to the North African state.

The current requirement for a 30-day quarantine period for Irish cattle prior to shipping is seriously restricting exports to Algeria, industry sources told the Farming Independent.

With the veterinary certificate under review by Irish and Algerian authorities, exporters are hopeful of some movement on the current restrictions.

It is understood that Algerian buyers are in the market for breeding heifers and heavy bulls, with French exporters supplying much of the stock.

However, with a serious reduction in continental cattle supplies forecast in 2019 as a result of this year's increased slaughter figures, there is real potential for a significant lift in Irish exports.

A revision of the veterinary certificate would allow both the shipping of heavy cattle for slaughter, as well as forward stores for further feeding.

The live trade to North Africa has been seriously disrupted by political uncertainty in Egypt and the ongoing civil war in Libya.

However, cattle exports to Libya are set to resume in the coming weeks, with a shipload of 400-460kg bulls due to depart from Cork.