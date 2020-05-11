Live export shipment of cattle to Algeria postponed

A planned shipment of live exports to Algeria, due to sail this Friday, has been postponed it's understood.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said it has been advised by the promoter of a proposed shipment of livestock to Algeria, due to take place this Friday, has been postponed.

Officals from the Department met with the exporter and his associates on Saturday at which time the processes and protocols necessary to enable the export proceed were agreed.

However, it's understood the exporter reverted today to the Department indicating that the export would not proceed on this coming Friday as it was not possible for him to have sufficient quantity of compliant animals for export assembled by then.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture said it has been working hard in developing the Livestock trade with Algeria, these efforts included a trade visit to the Country in February 2020.

Emerald Isle Beef Producers, the purchasing group founded by Eamon Corley of the Beef Plan Movement, was reported to be sourcing factory-fit bulls and steers for what would have been the second shipment of stock by Roundwood Livestock to Algeria.

Their previous endeavour three weeks ago saw 1,080 heavy bulls and bullocks heading to North Africa. Reported delays in some payments at that time did cause concern among suppliers, but it is now understood that all outstanding accounts have been fully credited.

This shipment was looking for 1,100-1,200 heavy cattle.

Live export trade opportunities now exist with several third Countries including Libya, Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Russia and Kazakhstan. Having acquired access to these markets the Department said it works to ensure that all exports have veterinary certification in accordance with each importing country’s specific market requirements.

Since the beginning of this year, 9763 animals were exported to third country markets.

Online Editors