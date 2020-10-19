Large numbers of cattle continue to go North, but little movement in factory prices

The overall kill at exporting plants for the week ending the 11th of this month reached 36,434, up 898 on the previous week which in turn was 1,883 stronger than the week previous.

That’s a jump of 2,781 in 14 days. However that’s only a portion of the story. Department of Agriculture figures show that as August ended and the weather broke cattle slaughtering’s surged to first 35,000 and then 36,260 in the first week of September.

My point being despite the sharp rise in numbers and an equally rapid reduction, back to around the 33,500 by mid September, base prices never actually budged.

Now as we again hit up around the 36,500 mark prices continue to be very stable at €3.60-365/kg for bullocks and heifers. There does however continue to be a little fraying around the edges with the odd 5c/kg extra going now and again but in general only to regular or bigger suppliers.

Some factories appear to be intent on attempting to “worry the pitch” in relation to the perception of what supplies are available by buying and hauling stock from far outside their traditional catchment areas as they try to build a supply backlog in their own backyard.

This has resulted in some local bookings being put off but in general getting stock away does not appear at present to be a huge problem.

The factories no doubt would much prefer if no cattle travelled north, but figures from the north’s Livestock and Meat Commission show that to the end of September 11,710 prime cattle were imported from the Republic for direct slaughter.

That’s up almost 4,000 on the same period from 2019. Cull cow numbers are up 1,826 on 2019 at 5,208, bringing the total number of animals imported into the north from the Republic for direct slaughter this year to 16,918. The overall figure for exports of cattle to the north in 2020 currently stands at 29,426 more than twice what it was in 2019.

Barring a complete lockdown of the border because of Covid this trade should continue to thrive for the remainder of the year with mart managers in border areas and further afield continuing to see considerable business emanating from northern agents ringside.

Turning to factory quotes for young bulls and cull cow it’s as also you were with U grade bulls operating from €3.60-3.65/kg and R’s on €3.50-3.55/kg with Os back around the €3.40/kg mark.

For those in the under 16-month game actual factory weighted returns for the week ending the eleventh of September show your R grade bull as averaging, in general from €3.56-3.77/kg with a majority of U grades coming in at €3.71-3.96/kg.

On the cull cow side quotes are also largely unchanged with R grades on €3.20-3.30/kg while O’s are being quoted from €3.00-3.05 with possibly a bit of €3.10/kg thrown in.

Better Ps have floated up to the €3/kg mark in recent weeks as prices at the bottom end of the overall market tighten with factory returns for the week of the eleventh of the month showing the general run of anything above a fat score 2=now making from €2.80-3.00/kg.

As expected the numbers have risen, however you can only kill any animal once so if the numbers were to tighten where might that begin to happen first?

The logical answer would appear to be the stronger dairy areas where the dominance of the milking cow at the expense of a more balanced farming model has reduced the number of beef enterprises.