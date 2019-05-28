Kill numbers help factories turn screw on farmers

It's the same story with the heifer, back by 5c/kg to €4.00-4.05/kg, with Friesians in the south on €3.90/kg.

Gone is the optimism of a few weeks ago when many I spoke to were confident that €4.00/kg for bullocks might form the base of a resurgence in prices as numbers waned.

The word from many agents is that factories have already booked all the cattle they need for this week.

Strangely, prices on the cull cow front don't yet appear to be as badly affected. R grades continue at €3.30-3.40/kg, with O grades at €3.10-3.20/kg and Ps on €3.00-3.10/kg.

However, with supplies continuing to grow, these prices will probably also come under pressure.

On the bull front prices are also under pressure, with gaps opening between factories and regions. In the midlands for example, those killing bulls yesterday were able to report U grades making as high as €3.80-3.85/kg, with R-grades on €3.70-3.75/kg and your continental O-grade on €3.50-3.60/kg.

In the south, however, some plants were 20-30c/kg off these prices as agents claimed they had no job for bulls at those higher prices - the implication being they did have a job for them at lower quotes.