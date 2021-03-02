Farming

Farming

It's a sunnier outlook as the summer grazers roll up their sleeves at the marts

Average prices for weanlings above 400kgs increased by €50-120/hd last week. PHOTO: GERRY FAUGHNAN Expand

Average prices for weanlings above 400kgs increased by €50-120/hd last week. PHOTO: GERRY FAUGHNAN

Martin Coughlan

Cattle farmers worry about lots of things. What if it rains when I’m at the silage? What if it doesn’t rain when I’ve the slurry spread? What if the price in the factory falls? But as the weather improves and the days lengthen, there is really only one big question for the potential summer grazer: have I enough cattle for the grass when it comes?

Last week saw the summer grazing fraternity get serious at the marts about buying enough stock to graze the green stuff.

George Chandler in Kilkenny and Jim Bushe in New Ross were two of several mart managers who reported stronger demand plus higher prices. And while last week’s numbers didn’t break any records, they do appear to be growing.

