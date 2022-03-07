Farming

Farming

Is a reduction in the national herd now inevitable?

Uncertainty over the supply and price of fertiliser and oil is driving input costs upwards and could force many farmers to cut numbers

Martin Coughlan

In Fredrick Forsyth’s 1979 book The Devil’s Alternative, the failure of the Russian harvest leads to the slaughtering of much of the Soviet Union’s dairy herd as the authorities attempted to feed the population.

Within a few months they don’t have enough bread, milk or meat to meet domestic demand. A section of the Soviet leadership who attempt to use the crisis as cover to create conflict with NATO.

