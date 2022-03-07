Is a reduction in the national herd now inevitable?

In Fredrick Forsyth’s 1979 book The Devil’s Alternative, the failure of the Russian harvest leads to the slaughtering of much of the Soviet Union’s dairy herd as the authorities attempted to feed the population.

Within a few months they don’t have enough bread, milk or meat to meet domestic demand. A section of the Soviet leadership who attempt to use the crisis as cover to create conflict with NATO.

I mention this because with Russia attempting to annex Ukraine, there is a real doubt as to whether Ireland will be able to replace the millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain we import to feed both ourselves and our livestock.

With uncertainty over the supply and price of fertiliser and oil, does Irish dairy and beef farming face the very real prospect of having to drastically reduce numbers, because inputs will either be too expensive or just not available?

Another issue is the government’s plans to limit production through environmental measures.

“Factory prices have climbed because there is a world shortage of meat and the Government wants us to cut production to save the planet. There isn’t enough food as it is in the world. People need to eat,” one producer told me.

The consensus was that the Government needs to look again at the effects its environmental measures will have on farming and consumer costs at a time, given that global events have already driven prices for basics drastically upwards.

In 2018, we were forced to import fodder because of a very late spring, with some dairy farmers culling additional numbers to stretch what feed; that put pressure on overall factory prices. This was short-lived however.

This time, while prices could hold firm even in the event of extra slaughterings, there is a widespread view that a reduction in the national herd is inevitable.

There is a fear on the dairy side of limited feed supplies and rising costs, the beef side worry that those costs allied to the price of replacements makes investing to maintain numbers just too risky.

Meanwhile, the trade remains positive although prices do appear to have stabilised. Grid base prices for bullocks continue at €4.50-4.55/kg with heifers on €4.60-4.65/kg

Flat prices continue to form a major component of many deals with Aberdeen Angus now entrenched at €5.00/kg.

On the cull cow side P3s are reported to operating around €3.90/kg, with O grades improved to €4.00-4.10/kg and Rs on €4.20-4.40/kg.

Among the young bulls U24m U grades are reported to be now on €4.60-4.70/kg with R grades making €4.50/kg and with the odd continental O grade slipping into similar money. U16m bulls are on a base of €4.50/kg.