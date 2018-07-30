Farm Ireland
Irish beef exports to the UK up 7% in year to May

Roscommon Mart. Photo. Brian Farrell
Ciaran Moran

Irish beef exports to the UK rose by 5,000 tonnes in the year to May (7pc) to total 80,400 tonnes, according to UK trade statistics.

This accounts for over 70pc of the UK's total beef imports in the period, says Tom Forshaw analysyt with the Agriculture and Horticulture development Board (ADHB).

Overall UK fresh/frozen beef imports are up by 6,300 tonnes (6pc) in the year to May, to total 112,800 tonnes. Within this, shipments during May alone are 4pc higher year-on-year.

The data also suggests imports from outside the EU, most notably Brazil and Botswana, have picked up again this year, after declining in 2017.

However, according to Mr Forshaw, at 94pc, the EU still dominates the UK beef import market, but market share is two percentage points lower than in January-May 2017.

Conversely, there has been a collective decline of 2,400 tonnes (-11pc) in imports from the Netherlands, Poland and Germany for January-May.

The decline in Dutch imports is likely related to higher production from the dairy cull in 2017 boosting the availability of exportable product last year.

A rise in import prices means that the value of the UK beef import market has increased 10pc compared to year earlier levels across the first five months of the year, reaching almost €511 million (£456m).

It comes as IFA President Joe Healy said cattle farmers would have expected a lot more action from Minister Creed and the Government in calling the factories to task on the cattle price issue.

He repeated his call on Minister Creed to call in the factories and tell them bluntly to stop cutting the cattle price.

“It’s time the Minister demonstrated he is on the farmers side.” He said the Minister has undertaken a lot of work on market access but it’s not giving a return back to farmers.

He said the Minister met the banks lastweek on the fodder situation, which is positive, but he can no longer ignore the factories and must take action.

Joe Healy said the meat factories have taken advantage of their suppliers during the severe drought conditions. He said the factories have cut cattle prices unnecessarily over recent weeks destabilising the beef market and eroding confidence in the sector.

He said “beef farmers feel very let down by the factories”.

Joe Healy contrasted the negative approach from the meat factories with the much more supportive approach from the dairy co-ops towards their suppliers, where many co-ops are paying drought top-ups on the milk price as well as subsidising feed supplies and providing additional credit facilities.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods said the factories can stabilise beef prices at this critical juncture. IFA has been meeting with factory management at local level around the country highlighting the need for stability in the price.

He said prime cattle prices must be stabilised and farmers cannot afford any further price cuts. He said incomes are being washed away with very substantial increase in costs and falling price returns.

He said cattle prices in our main export market in the UK remain very strong having eased only slightly for week ending July 14t with the R3 steer price at £3.77/kg, which is the equivalent to €4.46/kg incl. vat at an exchange rate of 89p/€.

Online Editors

