Irish beef exports to the UK rose by 5,000 tonnes in the year to May (7pc) to total 80,400 tonnes, according to UK trade statistics.

Irish beef exports to the UK up 7% in year to May

This accounts for over 70pc of the UK's total beef imports in the period, says Tom Forshaw analysyt with the Agriculture and Horticulture development Board (ADHB).

Overall UK fresh/frozen beef imports are up by 6,300 tonnes (6pc) in the year to May, to total 112,800 tonnes. Within this, shipments during May alone are 4pc higher year-on-year.

The data also suggests imports from outside the EU, most notably Brazil and Botswana, have picked up again this year, after declining in 2017.

However, according to Mr Forshaw, at 94pc, the EU still dominates the UK beef import market, but market share is two percentage points lower than in January-May 2017.

Conversely, there has been a collective decline of 2,400 tonnes (-11pc) in imports from the Netherlands, Poland and Germany for January-May.

The decline in Dutch imports is likely related to higher production from the dairy cull in 2017 boosting the availability of exportable product last year.

A rise in import prices means that the value of the UK beef import market has increased 10pc compared to year earlier levels across the first five months of the year, reaching almost €511 million (£456m).