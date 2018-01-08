Farm Ireland
Monday 8 January 2018

Ireland needs to target an additional 100,000 head of live exports this year - IFA

Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile
Margaret Donnelly

Ireland needs to target an additional 100,000 head of live exports for 2018, according to the IFA.

Speaking at the Bord Bia Live Export seminar IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods said live export market demand for calves will be strong this year and it is essential that the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed ensures there are full ferry facilities in place during the peak export weeks.

Irish exporters, he said, sent 30,562 animals to Turkey in 2017. He said this proved vital to the weanling trade throughout 2018.

But he also said that a live trade of an additional 100,000 head of live animals is necessary as it is vital for price competition and maximising market outlets.

Stena Line is due to service their existing vessel, which will go into dry-dock in February/March and replace it with an alternative ship, he said.

"It must be of the highest priority to Minister Creed that the new arrangements can deal with our live exports and shipping requirements during this peak export period. Market access is absolutely critical."

The IFA livestock leader said IFA is meeting with senior Department of Agriculture officials today on the ferry and access issues and he expected to see progress on the issue over the next two weeks.

Angus Woods said 2017 was good year for live exports with numbers up 30pc at 187,870 head. Calf exports were strong at 101,600 and weanling exports reached 59,200 head. He said the reduction in charges by Minister Creed on calf exports from €4.80 to €1.20 per head was a major boost to the trade.

He said the Dutch veal market looks much more positive for 2018 with strong demand due to a reduction in the dairy herd and stronger white veal and rose veal prices. In addition, he said milk replacer prices are also very competitive.


Online Editors

