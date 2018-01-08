Ireland needs to target an additional 100,000 head of live exports for 2018, according to the IFA.

Ireland needs to target an additional 100,000 head of live exports this year - IFA

Speaking at the Bord Bia Live Export seminar IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods said live export market demand for calves will be strong this year and it is essential that the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed ensures there are full ferry facilities in place during the peak export weeks.

Irish exporters, he said, sent 30,562 animals to Turkey in 2017. He said this proved vital to the weanling trade throughout 2018. But he also said that a live trade of an additional 100,000 head of live animals is necessary as it is vital for price competition and maximising market outlets.

Stena Line is due to service their existing vessel, which will go into dry-dock in February/March and replace it with an alternative ship, he said. "It must be of the highest priority to Minister Creed that the new arrangements can deal with our live exports and shipping requirements during this peak export period. Market access is absolutely critical."