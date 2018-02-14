Improved beef prices across the board despite high kill figure

I'm a big Star Trek fan. The classic TV show had Captain Kirk and Mr Spock of the Starship Enterprise involved every week in some strange yet interesting adventure in some far flung corner of the galaxy.

Strange and interesting is a description that could also apply to the current riddle of the rising cattle prices.

As we all now know the handbrake that traditionally saw cattle prices stagnate at kill figures above 30,000 was well and truly disengaged last November as both prices and numbers rose in unison. Once Christmas had passed, factory bosses wrested control of the trade back from suppliers and prices fell back by between 20-30c/kg.

Yesterday, however, indications were beginning to emerge that despite continuing high kills - just over 35,000 last week - the prices pendulum has again begun to swing back in favour of the farmer. IFA beef chairman Angus Woods was reporting that some of his members were securing base prices of €3.95/kg for bullocks and €4.05/kg for heifers, both of which would be 5c/kg stronger than last week.