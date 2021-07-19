How supply and demand really impacts cattle prices

Premium
The real reduction in cull cow slaughtering’s based on 2019 figures is closer to 8pc.
An examination of factory kill figures for both here and the UK makes for interesting reading. Figures on cattle slaughtering’s for the month of June as produced by the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board show a decline in their domestic processing numbers.
Their figure of 163,300 prime cattle processed is back 4pc on the June 2020 figure. The breakdown of that 163,300 figure shows that while young bulls rose slightly to 20,900, up 0.3pc, the steer kill fell 7pc to 78,000 with heifer slaughtering back 2pc to 64,400.
It’s a trend that has extended into July with estimates putting the total kill of bullocks, heifers and young bulls for the week ending July 10 down 7pc on the same week in 2020.Overall the UK prime cattle kill for the first six months of 2021 at 995,700 is back 3pc as against the same period during 2020.
On the cull cow front, 44,600 animals were processed during June in the UK which is a 12,100 head decline year on year. However last June’s cow kill was considerable higher than the average for the previous five years due to extra retail sales because of Covid lockdown.
Although the number of cattle processed here during the week ending July 2 rose 850 to 31,113 the overall trend is similar to that in the UK with Bord Bia reporting a decline of 59,842 processed in the first six months of this year.
The overall kill to July 2 stood at 809,179 with that fall of almost 60,000 seeing heifers back 9.9pc, steers less by 4.34pc and the production of young bulls back 15pc on 12 months ago. However like the UK, the throughput of culls here is marginal stronger for the first six months up 1.7pc on 2020 figures.
While it’s obvious that reduced supply and increased demand has helped keep the market keen what’s less obvious is that keeping the balance in relation to that demand and the retail price has been vital.
In relation to market balance factory prices last week appeared to hold steady with supplies expected to continue at 30,000-31,000 head. This saw base prices for bullocks hold at €4.25-4.30/kg with a shake of €4.35/kg knocking about.
On the heifer side base prices in general ranged from €4.30-4.35/kg with some €4.40/kg reported for bigger numbers. Young bulls continued to see Us at €4.30-4.35/kg with Rs on €4.25 and Os on €4.10/kg while U16 month bulls are on a base of €4.25/kg.
Figures that had one of my sources comment that: “In the overall scheme of things where beef for manufacturing was concerned your 20-21 month bull is the factory’s cheapest option”.
The traditional ‘cheapest option’ – the cull cow continued with R grades making around the €3.90/kg mark with most specialised producers trying their case at €4.00-4.10/kg.
For the majority of sellers however it’s the price of O and P grades that matters and to that end continental O grades appear to be firm at €3.80/kg with Friesian Os somewhere from €3.70-3.60/kg.
P grade cows are reported to have made €3.70/kg when combined with other stock but the general run of better P grades appear to be from €3.60-3.50/kg.