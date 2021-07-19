How supply and demand really impacts cattle prices

The traditional ‘cheapest option’ – the cull cow continued with R grades making around the €3.90/kg mark

An examination of factory kill figures for both here and the UK makes for interesting reading. Figures on cattle slaughtering’s for the month of June as produced by the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board show a decline in their domestic processing numbers.

Their figure of 163,300 prime cattle processed is back 4pc on the June 2020 figure. The breakdown of that 163,300 figure shows that while young bulls rose slightly to 20,900, up 0.3pc, the steer kill fell 7pc to 78,000 with heifer slaughtering back 2pc to 64,400.

It’s a trend that has extended into July with estimates putting the total kill of bullocks, heifers and young bulls for the week ending July 10 down 7pc on the same week in 2020.Overall the UK prime cattle kill for the first six months of 2021 at 995,700 is back 3pc as against the same period during 2020.