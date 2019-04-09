High kill figure means processors hold all the aces

This week's quotes for bullocks and heifers see no improvement, with their prices continuing on €3.70 and €3.80/kg respectively.

This week's quotes for bullocks and heifers see no improvement, with their prices continuing on €3.70 and €3.80/kg respectively.

Bulls up to 24 months also show no improvement, with U-grades making €3.50/kg generally, and €3.60/kg in places.

R-grades are on €3.50-3.40/kg, with the plainer O-grade back as low as €3.00/kg - especially if they're of dairy origin.

Better fleshed O-grades are reported to be around the €3.20-3.30/kg mark.

Prices for cull cows remain static, with R-grades at €3.00/kg or thereabouts, O grades are selling for €2.75-2.85/kg, with the top-end P-grade animal making €2.60-2.70/kg.

Last week's kill of 35,584 was ahead of the previous week by 485 and 3,413 above the same week last year.

Is it any wonder therefore some plants are comfortable with reducing their kill days as they work on their long-term buying strategy?

Pressure for a total overhaul of the QPS pricing grid and the grading machines used to calculate conformation and fat score continues to mount.