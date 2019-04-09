Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 9 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

High kill figure means processors hold all the aces

 

Charolais Heifer, Weight 505Kgs made 1,170 at last week's Ballymahon Mart. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography
Charolais Heifer, Weight 505Kgs made 1,170 at last week's Ballymahon Mart. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

This week's quotes for bullocks and heifers see no improvement, with their prices continuing on €3.70 and €3.80/kg respectively.

Bulls up to 24 months also show no improvement, with U-grades making €3.50/kg generally, and €3.60/kg in places.

R-grades are on €3.50-3.40/kg, with the plainer O-grade back as low as €3.00/kg - especially if they're of dairy origin.

Better fleshed O-grades are reported to be around the €3.20-3.30/kg mark.

Prices for cull cows remain static, with R-grades at €3.00/kg or thereabouts, O grades are selling for €2.75-2.85/kg, with the top-end P-grade animal making €2.60-2.70/kg.

Last week's kill of 35,584 was ahead of the previous week by 485 and 3,413 above the same week last year.

Is it any wonder therefore some plants are comfortable with reducing their kill days as they work on their long-term buying strategy?

Pressure for a total overhaul of the QPS pricing grid and the grading machines used to calculate conformation and fat score continues to mount.

Also Read

TD Denis Naughten's revelation in the Dail two weeks ago that the grading machines were licensed on the basis that they had to be just 60pc accurate rocked many farmers.

My own investigations show that depending on carcase weight, the tolerance for meat factory weighing scales is set from 0.1-1pc, quite a difference to the 40pc allowed for the grading machines.

And the Department of Agriculture have pledged to ask the manufacturers, "Why do the grading machines used in Irish factories grade only one side of the carcase?"

Difference

"We specifically asked that each half of the animal carcase be graded individually, so that the farmer could make the case to be paid on the higher-graded half, if there was a difference," said Des Morrison, the ICMSA's livestock committee chair.

Grading both sides of the animal has to be fundamental if farmers are to get a properly balanced appraisal of conformation and fat score.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Kepak-Glanbia to genotype 10pc of calf-to-beef animals in bid to exclude...

Hearings on future of the beef sector kick off tomorrow
Subsidies accounted for over 100pc of the profits earned in the past five years on the average beef farm

Analysis: The omens for beef farming aren't good when you focus on the facts...

Farmers will need €4.05/kg to make dairy calf-to-beef scheme profitable
Farmers ringside at Castlerea Mart last weekend. Photo Brian Farrell

John Heney: Brexit isn't the only fine mess that's facing rank-and-file beef...
George Candler

Strong exporter demand boosts calf price by €20 per head
Calves

Glanbia Ireland and Kepak launch new calf-to-beef club with advanced...


Top Stories

Farmers protesting over Greenway CPOs. Photo By : Domnick Walsh

Greenway backlash: Study shows majority of farmers against greenways...
The farmer was fined €2,500.

'I don’t know where it came from' - Mystery over green diesel in County...
Going Home, a farmer from Curra, Loughrea, Co.Galway taking the herd home in a lovely sunny evening. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

Milk output on target to hit 8bn litres this year
Nematodirosis is a severe disease of lambs six to twelve weeks of age.

Department issues advice to sheep farmers over 'severe' Nematodirus...
The Impossible Whopper has been described as the Whopper's

'If I didn’t know what I was eating, I would have no idea it was not beef'
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

No special Brexit fund for farmers as Hogan warns of 'budgetary constraints'
Stock image

Checks, fines, crisis reserve: MEPs vote on EU farm policy reform