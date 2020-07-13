Heed the words of Big Jack and put the factories under pressure

Ray Houghton (second from right, and partially hidden) heads home the winner past England ‘keeper Peter Shilton in Stuttgart in 1988

Jack Charlton was the Englishman who held a mirror up to the Irish nation that said, 'you are good enough, now go and compete'.

It is a great thing to live at a time when legends are forged. I remember exactly where I was when Ray Houghton stuck the ball in the English net at Euro 88: I was in Carrick-on-Suir with two gardai identifying my car that had been stolen from outside a nightclub in Clonmel a few nights earlier.

The thieves had left the keys in the ignition; one of the guards turned them and tuned in the radio. Two minutes later the three of us are looking at it in astonishment.

Two years later, Ireland's World Cup 90 song Put' Em Under Pressure rockets to number one. Recently I watched a programme about our exploits at those finals. Towards the end is a clip of a man clapping and crying simultaneously. Thirty years on a nation does so again. And 'putting them under pressure' is exactly what Irish cattle farmers continue to do to the meat factories. Despite the kill remaining strong - 37,097 - for the week ending July 5, the demand appears unabated, resulting in grid base prices for both bullocks and heifers generally in the €3.65-3.70/kg range, with more being negotiated I'm told in cases where bigger numbers are on offer. But 'generally' is a broad term, because there seems to be a greater demand among factories in the south and south-east for stock as opposed to those further north. And that increased southern demand has seen reports surfacing of more deals being done on a flat basis, especially for well -finished Friesian-type stock. I have been told that upwards of up to €3.40-3.50/kg flat was offered for Ps by one agent when the farmer said he had been approached by another plant. Those with stock to sell have long been price takers, but at present you could do worse than finding out exactly how strong your local agent's opposition is. Cull cow prices also appear to have moved up another 5-10c/kg, with R-grades reported to be solid at €3.20/kg+, while Os are €3.10-3.05/kg, with Ps on €2.90-3.00/kg. While I haven't had reports of stronger prices per se, I have been told that mixed loads of Os and Ps, coming from specialist feeders, have moved up to €3.10/kg flat. Having got a good bounce two weeks ago, bull prices remain steady with Us on €3.70/kg, with R-grades €3.60/kg and Os up and down from €3.40-3.50/kg. The trade at marts for heavy factory-type stock remains buoyant, with both Northern and Southern agents active at prices well above €2/kg. Samples from Gortatlea in Kerry had continental 690-730kg heifers averaging around the €2.40/kg mark, with 650-700kg continental bullocks close to €2.30/kg. As Jack Charlton said all those years ago, "put 'em under pressure".