Have cattle prices, like the weather, become frozen?

Like most of the country, I woke up yesterday to frozen ground and the prospect of snow and even colder weather to come.

Like most of the country, I woke up yesterday to frozen ground and the prospect of snow and even colder weather to come.

I had already decided to adjust the ballcock in the last tank on the yard line to allow it flow at a reduced rate continuously in the hope of avoiding possibly losing the supply to the sheds over the coming days.

A friend suggested I check the heater bulb in the pump house. Simple and practical advice aside, how does any of this help with cattle prices? It doesn't but it may help avoid the stress of a frozen water supply and sheds of anxious stock. However, some sellers are asking whether prices, like the weather, have become frozen. The short answer is no but movement is sluggish.

The quotes I was given for bullocks yesterday morning ranged from a low of €3.90/kg to a high of €4.00/kg. That is the range but I was left in no doubt by several agents that while factories want cattle you have to be prepared to dig in if you want that higher price. Prices for heifers are in the €4.00-4.10/kg range. Again it's a case of factories playing the poor mouth but stumping up when put to the pin of their collar.