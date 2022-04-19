Grass arrival helps boost prices for lighter cattle

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge Mart was one of many managers who noted lighter cattle were improving after some difficult months last week.

“Your better yearling sold from €2.70-3.00/kg, with the plainer one at €2.20-2.50/kg,” he said.

In Balla, Stephen Hannon also saw an improvement in those lighter types, especially in the 270-280kg bracket.

“They were selling around the €2.40/kg mark — now they are at €2.60-2.70/kg, but I think they have a bit to go yet,” said Hannon.

Ger O Sullivan of Macroom agreed that yearling bullocks were better last week, calculating their price improvement at between €60-70/hd. Another man who reported a stronger trade for yearling type stock was Neilius McAuliffe of Castleisland Mart, noting that the arrival of grass had helped push the 250-300kg animal on by between €40-60/hd.

Driving this improvement in price was the realisation that as grass has started to come, those who buy just enough stock to claim their entitlements (nine month men) needed to move.

There was also the realisation among those who prefer to buy a heavier store for summer grazing in the spring, that the market had moved on — to such an extent since they were last involved that making up the entirety of the numbers they need now requires them to buy a share at lighter weights so as to stretch their money into those numbers.

While much of what is wrong with many of those lighter cattle stems from the expansion of the dairy herd and the resulting fall-off in the quality of male cattle from this quarter, Joe Clune considers the fall-off in the numbers of suckler-bred stock coming through the mart system as an equally big challenge facing the beef industry.

“Your traditional suckler man is a great man, but there are less of them and many are starting to push on in the years. They’re gone a bit like Ronaldo at Man United — they can’t do it all on their own anymore.”

The price improvements are reflected in our ringside tables, with the overall average price of your 300-399kg bullock better by 4c/kg at €2.22/kg, while your poorer quality 300-399kg steer averaged 7c/kg stronger at €1.66/kg. Indeed, all bullock averages rose last week, with the 400-500kg section averaging 7c/kg stronger at €2.44/kg, with the better one in this section the main driver, rising 9c/kg to €2.88/kg.

While those lighter bullocks were nicely stronger once you went into the 500-599kg section, prices really took off with your better 500-599kg bullock revving up 14c/kg to average €2.94/kg, while the bottom quarter at this weight improved by 10c/kg to €2.21/kg.

In the know

Sixmilebridge

A strong show of numbers with prices remaining very firm, although Joe Clune said weanlings were “a little easier”, which was balanced somewhat by yearling stock improving.

Good 500kg+ continental bullocks and heifers sold from €2.80-3.00/kg with €3.20/kg not out of bounds either. Angus heifers sold from €2.50-2.70/kg. The trade for yearling stock saw the better one average from €2.70-3.30/kg, with plainer types selling from €2.20-2.50/kg.

Trade for heavy cull cows was on fire, with store cows making €1.70-2.00/kg. Clune felt some of those stores would normally only appear in June.

Balla

Stephen Hannon reported 500-550kg bullocks as selling from €2.75-2.80/kg, with those over 600kgs making from €2.40-2.60/kg.

The lighter bullock from 270-280kgs, which had suffered from being too long a keep in recent months, was improved from an average of €2.40/kg to €2.60-2.70/kg as buyers tumbled to their longer term value.

Heavy cull cows continue to prosper, with the best here selling from €2.50-2.60/kg, with more average types making €2.20-2.40/kg. In relation to the market for cows and forward beef, Hannon said “occasional bouts of excitement ringside” from potential buyers “did no harm at all to the trade”.

Macroom

A big sale of 1,500, which included 560 calves, saw Friesian bullocks average from €1.80-2.30/kg, with Angus and Hereford bullocks selling from €2.25-2.70/kg, while continental bullocks made from €2.20-2.85/kg.

A strong trade for heifers saw prices average from €2.20-3.10/kg, while dry cows made from €1.50-2.20/kg.

The calf trade was tougher all round, with shipping types selling from €20-75/hd. Stronger Hereford and Angus bulls made from €150-290/hd, with stronger Angus and Hereford heifers making from €120-355/hd. Yearling cattle were better at €60-70/hd, driven by seven-month buyers.

Castlerea

The top three prices among cull cows were €2,290 for a 785kg Limousin, €2,270 for a 820kg Belgian Blue and €2,200 for an 835kg Angus.

Samples among store cows saw 475kg Friesians make up to €700/hd, while a 475kg Limousin sold for €1,150. Samples among the heifers included 380-390kg Limousins and Charolais that topped out at €1,210-1,240/hd. In the heavier section, top calls included a 715kg Belgian Blue at €2,190, a 640kg Piemontese at €1,800 and a 600kg Charolais at €1,650. Dairy cross calves continued under pressure with prices as low as €5/hd recorded; better quality Angus and Herefords sold from €90-220/hd.

Castleisland

Neilius McAuliffe said he had a “heap of men to buy two-year-old bullocks” after the arrival of grass.

The strength of the trade as a result saw good 480-550kg continental bullocks average €2.84/kg, with similar weighted quality heifers around the €2.90/kg mark.

On the yearling side, Neilius reckoned his averages were up €40-60/hd on two weeks ago as the trade for lighter stock in general “steadied”. This steadying saw 250-300kg continental bulls selling from €2.30-3.00/kg, with Hereford and Angus weanling bulls making from €2.10-2.40/kg, while your Friesian bull sold from €1.60-1.70/kg.

Ballinakill

A big sale with a strong trade, especially on the beef side, although some of the stores did not perform as well as might have been expected.

Heavy bullocks sold from €2.10-3.15/kg, with forward stores making from €2.05-3.25/kg, while your lighter store bullock sold from €2.25-3.40/kg.

Among the heifers, beef sold from €2.30-3.20/kg, while store heifers averaged from €2.10-3.15/kg. Weanling bulls made from €2.20-3.05/kg, with weanling heifers averaging from €2.20-3.25/kg. Dry cows sold from €1.85-2.65/kg.

Ballinrobe

A special sale of continental heifers saw strong demand, especially on the store side, with sample prices seeing a 660kg Charolais make €2.64/kg followed by a 570kg Belgian Blue at €2.74/kg, with a 560kg Limousin at €2.68/kg.

For those with good heavy forward bullocks, prices topped out at €2.86/kg for a 615kg Limousin. Best of the weanling bulls was a 305kg Limousin at €3.31/kg, with a similar weighted Limousin heifer making €3.24/kg, while among the cull cows, a 755kg Limousin was the top earner at €2.50/kg.