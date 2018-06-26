France signs health and safety deal with China meaning access to beef market is closer than ever

FarmIreland.ie

France has been pushing for effective access to China’s beef market after securing last year the lifting of an embargo that dated back to the mad cow disease crisis in Europe two decades ago.

