Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 26 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

France signs health and safety deal with China meaning access to beef market is closer than ever

Ben Blanchard

France has been pushing for effective access to China’s beef market after securing last year the lifting of an embargo that dated back to the mad cow disease crisis in Europe two decades ago.

China has been loosening such longstanding restrictions on beef imports to feed the appetite of the country’s growing middle class for steaks and ribs, and has in the past couple of years cleared the United States and Ireland, like France a member of the European Union, to export beef.

China is now the world’s second-largest beef importer, taking in almost 700,000 tonnes of the red meat in 2017, worth about $3.3 billion, with volumes up 20 percent from the year before, according to Chinese customs.

Monday’s technical agreement on hygiene and inspection requirements, signed during a visit by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, means France will be able to export to China once meat companies that have applied for access receive their permits.

China’s proposed retaliatory tariffs against a range of U.S. goods including beef could also help France by stalling U.S. shipments after they resumed last year.

“Good news for the French beef sector for which the Chinese market is opening,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter post.

The agreement came after Macron had pledged during a visit to China in January to obtain market access within six months, and offered a trade success amid inconclusive discussions to sell Airbus aircraft.

China’s premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters after the deal was signed at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, said it would “let Chinese consumers very quickly consume more high quality French beef and other agricultural goods.”

Also Read

French meat industry association Interbev said it expected actual beef exports to China to begin in September, after China has granted licenses to seven slaughterhouses that have applied.

The import agreement signed with Beijing allows France to export both chilled and frozen beef, it added.

The exports could bring relief for beleaguered French cattle farmers who have been struggling for years with low prices linked to declining domestic consumption of beef and cheaper foreign supplies.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Owen Hallahan from Aglish, Co. Waterford with the cows eating silage. Picture: Patrick Browne

'We fed all the way to May and now we are back feeding again'
Emissions from the dairy sector increased by 24pc between 2012-16 according to EPA and CSO data

Department figures on dairy emissions 'misleading'
(stock photo)

Young farmer banned from driving, after being caught driving while disqualified
Stock image.

Having enough 'bull power' for breeding finale is vital
With the orange weather warning in place, it is very likely that there will be more forest fires

Forest fire warning put in place as fire brigade battles nine-day fire
Harry McAnespie at Clogher Market. Credit: BBC Northern Ireland True North programme

Further tragedy for McAnespie family as man dies after livestock mart...
Bandon Co-op Winners. Peter Fleming, Carbery Group Chairman, James, Pat & Theresa O'Neill, Clohane, Bandon, Co Cork, Jason Hawkins, CEO Carbery Group. Photo: George Maguire

Bandon dairy farm wins Carbery Quality Milk Award 2018