Fears of cattle landslide fails to materialise as beef prices hold

Despite Coronavirus outbreaks at ABP plants at Cahir in Co. Tipperary and Clones Co. Monaghan potentially reducing overall kill by up to three thousand numbers going through the system appear unaffected.

The national kill at exporting plants for the week ending the 23rd of August stood at 34,359 while reports last week appeared to indicate, that despite both effected plants returning to limited production the overall kill was still expected to stay in the region of 34,500.

The reality is that as last week progressed a fear gripped many in the trade that with ground starting to cut up badly due to more heavy rain a landslide of stock might materialise leading to talk that base prices might slip another 5c/kg to €3.55/kg. Fortunately, that has not happened with quotes for bullocks and heifers staying entrenched at €3.60/kg with some heifer deals seeing a base of €3.65/kg.

The word from across the south of the country at the start of last week was of full lairage’s as those poor field conditions pushed out numbers while reports from further afield told of agents “comfortably” acquiring all that was needed.

Prices among the cows also continued to hold last week with R grades floating from €3.10-3.20/kg while your better O should comfortably get you somewhere from €2.90-3.00/kg while the top P grades continue at €2.90-2.80/kg. Base prices for bulls under sixteen months seem to have settled around the €3.55/kg mark.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture show that 1,459 cattle were exported to Northern Ireland from the Republic during the week ending the 23rd of last month with 651 going for direct slaughter of which 200 were cows. That means that the balance 808 went for further feeding. And that’s interesting.

‘Northern men have their sums done’

Mart reports constantly harp on about the fact that northern buyers are only interested in acquiring better “quality” i.e. conformation animals. To see how those better conformation animals might perform north of the border I had a look at the price grid used by northern plants.

In two words “It’s complicated”. The base price north of the border starts at U minus 3 before wandering off in a big U shape encompassing E minus 2’s on one side and E minus 4’s on the other.

Last week’s northern base price £3.50-3.60/kg equates to €3.92-4.03/kg meaning that R grade base of €3.60/kg price south of the border works out at €3.85-3.90/kg. So with a minimum of 25-30c/kg to play around with it’s easy to see how the northern men can be so strong at the marts.

Yet I believe that’s only half the story. Think of it logically. The owners of those 808 cattle that went north for further feeding are going to have considerable additional feed costs to contend with depending on how long they keep them, yet I’m left with the feeling that not only have they their sums done on the costs they also appear not to expect factory prices in their part of the world to slacken in the short to medium term.

If cattle continue to go across the border for further feeding well into the Autumn and please God they will, what does that tell us about the preparedness of Britain to feed its people.

I think the northern men are gambling that with Boris Johnson’s government so mired in coping with Covid 19 it hasn’t even thought about how to put burgers into buns, mince into pies or steak on a pan from any other source but those they currently deal with.