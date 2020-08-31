Farming

Fears of cattle landslide fails to materialise as beef prices hold

While fear gripped many in the trade last week prices did hold. Expand

Martin Coughlan

Despite Coronavirus outbreaks at ABP plants at Cahir in Co. Tipperary and Clones Co. Monaghan potentially reducing overall kill by up to three thousand numbers going through the system appear unaffected.

The national kill at exporting plants for the week ending the 23rd of August stood at 34,359 while reports last week appeared to indicate, that despite both effected plants returning to limited production the overall kill was still expected to stay in the region of 34,500.

The reality is that as last week progressed a fear gripped many in the trade that with ground starting to cut up badly due to more heavy rain a landslide of stock might materialise leading to talk that base prices might slip another 5c/kg to €3.55/kg. Fortunately, that has not happened with quotes for bullocks and heifers staying entrenched at €3.60/kg with some heifer deals seeing a base of €3.65/kg.