Farmers on the back foot as factories get ruthless

My wife's niece and her London-born husband came for dinner on Sunday, and while the various family dramas were discussed, myself and the Englishman settled in after the meal to watch the All Ireland football final.

Ben's game of choice is soccer, and he is a season ticket holder with Tottenham Hotspur. He had never seen a game of Gaelic football prior to Sunday but he quickly grasped the fundamentals.

And after a positive opening by Tyrone he commented: "It's taking the Tyrone boys too long to move the ball, Dublin have time to set their defence."

As the game moved on he wondered why Tyrone "don't go long and drop the ball into the penalty area".

And sure enough they did, gaining a penalty in the process. The spot-kick was dispatched with class, much to Ben's delight.

My point is that my English guest swiftly worked out the basic tactics needed to get scores.

The similarity between Sunday's final and yesterday's opening bids by the factories is that you didn't have to be a tactical genius to work out in advance that once the buyers, like Dublin, got you on the back foot they would make their dominance stick.

That factory dominance stems solely from the fact that kill numbers continue to rise: 36,974 last week, up 2,860 in two weeks.