Farmers on the back foot as factories get ruthless

 

25/8/2018 Balla Mart, Mayo Lot Number 72 Weight 700Kg DoB 12/7/16 Breed CHX Sex Bullock Price €1450 Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

My wife's niece and her London-born husband came for dinner on Sunday, and while the various family dramas were discussed, myself and the Englishman settled in after the meal to watch the All Ireland football final.

Ben's game of choice is soccer, and he is a season ticket holder with Tottenham Hotspur. He had never seen a game of Gaelic football prior to Sunday but he quickly grasped the fundamentals.

And after a positive opening by Tyrone he commented: "It's taking the Tyrone boys too long to move the ball, Dublin have time to set their defence."

As the game moved on he wondered why Tyrone "don't go long and drop the ball into the penalty area".

And sure enough they did, gaining a penalty in the process. The spot-kick was dispatched with class, much to Ben's delight.

My point is that my English guest swiftly worked out the basic tactics needed to get scores.

The similarity between Sunday's final and yesterday's opening bids by the factories is that you didn't have to be a tactical genius to work out in advance that once the buyers, like Dublin, got you on the back foot they would make their dominance stick.

That factory dominance stems solely from the fact that kill numbers continue to rise: 36,974 last week, up 2,860 in two weeks.

Also Read

After holding the line two weeks ago at €3.90/kg for bullocks and €4.00/kg for heifers, the farming community cracked last week and accepted a 5c/kg reduction as the factories reset bullock and heifer prices at €3.85 and €3.95/kg respectively.

Yes 5c/kg more was still knocking around for some, but in general prices into the second half of last week did not get above those €3.85-3.95/kg marks.

And that is where bullocks and heifers opened yesterday. Worryingly, the word across the country yesterday was that next week might see a further price pull attempted should kill numbers hold up.

It's a similar story on the cull cow side, where all prices were eased back 5c/kg last week, leaving R-grade cows on €3.40-3.35/kg, O grades at €3.20-3.15/kg and P+s around the €3.00-2.90/kg mark, with lesser P grades further back.

Among the bulls, prices also slid by 5c/kg last week. Young bulls from 16 to 24 months are making €3.95-4.00/kg with R's on €3.85-3.90/kg while O's are back to around €3.70/kg. Under-16-month bulls also see their base price fall 5c/kg and opened yesterday at €3.85/kg

Amaze

The factories' dominance of the market-place never fails to both amaze and impress me.

After all, farmers do hold the vast majority of stock needed to keep the factories functioning. We pay a lot of money in levies and memberships to fund three main farm organisations whose job I'm told is to represent our interests.

Yet year after year it falls to each individual farmer to make the best deal possible with the processing sector.

It's the equivalent of 15 complete strangers turning up to take on a properly organised county football team.

The result is a foregone conclusion before a ball is kicked.

